Eighty years ago Tige Haeusler was plonked down on top of the Tooleybuc Hotel bar and shouted as much lemonade as he could possibly drink, and then some more.
He's been "drunk" on the joy of aussie rules ever since.
He'd just kicked his first ever goal and his dad thought it was time to celebrate.
He was about to embark on a on-field career that was to last 40 years.
And all because he ended up a long way from what was then home, way up north in a town called Goondiwindi.
By coincidence he arrived as a number of other football fanatics from down south arrived. Between them they formed the Goondiwindi Hawks in 1978.
He's been a backbone of the club ever since.
He was its first Life-Member and on Saturday night he was at the Club's presentation night where he could celebrate with the latest Life-Member, Noel Smith.
Tige is 90 years-young, Noel is a "baby at 88.
And while they come from the same generation they also share a dedication and passion which is inspiring.
Noel grew up grew up in Eaglehawk, Victoria, as did another Hawk Life-Member Murray Collett.
He played junior country footy and made his way to Melbourne for pre-season training at St Kilda. He was passionate about athletics and trained with the famous Percy Cerutty, an Australian athletics couch who develped a training regime which included barefoot running up and down sand dunes.
Noel coached in Victoria and then in Coolangatta where they won the club's first premiership. He was involved in Queensland politics as a ministerial adviser. Made it to Goondiwindi later in life after haggling for a real estate deal over the phone with another Hawk Life-Member Paul Leahy.
"He turned up to the Hawks in 2011 and has been one of the hardest workers at the club ever since: umpiring junior games, attending committee meetings to share his wealth of experience and acting as the trainer for the club, he has been an ever-present voice of experience and encouragement for all. Still going strong at 88 years young, Noel has been a key part of the club's consistent performance in recent times," Men's Coach David "Tassie" O'Toole said.
David paid tribute to his care for all players, on and off the field, and his ability as a "football whisperer". "Noel and Tige are much loved by the Goondiwindi Hawks. They are an inspiration to all of us."
In the closest count possible the women's best and fairest award was shared between Al Moore and Shaye Easton. David O'Toole won the men's award for a record seventh time.
Award winners: Women
Most Improved: Ellie Barry.
Leading Goal kicker: Alison Moore.
Most Consistent: Phoebe Baskerville.
Best Defender: Bridie Spottiswood.
Coaches Award: Georgia Saunders and Shaye Easton.
Players Player: Alice Feez.
Runner up Best and Fairest: Sarah Fuller.
Best and Fairest: Shaye Easton and Alison Moore.
Men: Most Improved: Xander Naismith.
Leading Goal kicker: David O'Toole.
Most Consistent: Fergus McLaughlin
Best Defender: Jesse Britton.
Coaches Award: Tyson Haigel and Robbie McGavin.
Players Player: Will Rogers.
Runner up Best and Fairest: Aidan Doolan
Best and Fairest: David O'Toole.
Barry McGregor Junior Encouragement Award: Sam Bishop.
Best Under 18 Players: Christina Ash and Carter Craig.
Tim 'Jak' Clarke Memorial Clubperson of the year: Dean Hugo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.