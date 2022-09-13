Police dive in to save 20 year-old

During the week a 29 year-old Boggabilla woman was charged with four counts of shop stealing after she allegedly stole goods from three businesses and one hotel. She is to appear at the GMC in September. At 2.30 am on September 12 unknown persons have entered a residence in Frideswide Street, Goondiwindi. Offenders have located a set of car keys and have stolen a vehicle from the residence. The vehicle was later located burnt out in Boggabilla. At 3.30am on September 12 four offenders have attended the Goondiwindi Golf Club and forced entry through a glass door. Offenders have stolen several items and caused damage. Investigations ontinue. At 4am on September 12 unknown persons have stolen a Honda 110 motorcycle from the rear of a ute parked at a motel.