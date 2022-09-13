Police dive in to save 20 year-old

Goondiwindi and NSW Police were forced to come to the aid of 20 year-old man after he jumped into the Macintyre River.
They were later peppered with "projectiles" inluding rocks after rescuing the man and later at the Goondiwindi Hospital.
Police said they had earlier respondered to a disturbance in Marshall Street at 11.30pm on Friday.
Officers spoke with a 20-year-old man and attempted to escort him from a premises when he alegedly fled on foot and jumped into the nearby Macintyre River.
"He tried to swim across the river but appeared to be struggling," Officer-in-Charge of the Goondiwindi Police Snr Sgt Richard McIntosh said.
A Queensland Police officer jumped in to try and assist the man, while NSW Police were called to assist from the other side of the river.
Queensland police, with the assistance of NSW police managed to get the man to the river bank on the NSW side.
He was transported by NSW police to Goondiwindi Hospital soon after for treatment of a suspected medical episode.
Queensland police also attended the hospital.
A NSW police vehicle was damaged, including having windows smashed, when projectiles were thrown by several people after a crowd had gathered on the river bank in NSW and later in the hospital grounds.
No police officers, or other people, were injured and no Queensland police vehicles or hospital property damaged.
The man was released from hospital and will face a number of offences.
At about 1.45pm on September 7 police intercepted a vehicle in Mclean Street, Goondiwindi. The 40 year-old driver from Boggabilla was given an notice to appear for the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court (GMC) for disqualified driving.
At about 11.20pm on September 7 police intercepted a person in Marshall Street. The 22 year-old Goondiwindi man was arrested and charged for breach of bail and possession of a dangerous drug. He is to appear at the GMC on September 14.
At 2.30am on September 8 police intercepted a vehicle on the Cunningham Highway.
The interstate driver was will appear in the GMC for unlicensed driving and unregistered and uninsured.
At 9.50am on September 8 police intercepted a vehicle in Mclean Street, Goondiwindi.
The 48 year-old Yelarbon man submitted to a drug test and was charged with drug driving.
At 9.20am on September 9 police executed a search warrant in Riddle Street, Goondiwindi. Police located property and the occupant was given an adult caution for stealing offences.
On the same day police located a 16 year-old Goondiwindi youth and have charged him with 11 property-related offences from the previous week. Police objected to his bail and he was remanded in custody to re-appear in the GMC on September 13.
During the week a 29 year-old Boggabilla woman was charged with four counts of shop stealing after she allegedly stole goods from three businesses and one hotel. She is to appear at the GMC in September. At 2.30 am on September 12 unknown persons have entered a residence in Frideswide Street, Goondiwindi. Offenders have located a set of car keys and have stolen a vehicle from the residence. The vehicle was later located burnt out in Boggabilla. At 3.30am on September 12 four offenders have attended the Goondiwindi Golf Club and forced entry through a glass door. Offenders have stolen several items and caused damage. Investigations ontinue. At 4am on September 12 unknown persons have stolen a Honda 110 motorcycle from the rear of a ute parked at a motel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.