Councillors and staff have also visited the new Inglewood Evacuation Assembly Point, that is now at the Inglewood Waste Transfer Facility. The new site has the ability to take around 500 vehicles and includes basic amenities. Whilst it's not luxury, it will certainly be far more fit for purpose than the previous site. In Inglewood the nature of flooding is that we have very little warning, but are also fortunate that flood waters usually recede in a relatively short time. That's why it is an Assembly Point to cater for what is hopefully a short period of disruption rather than a fully equipped Evacuation Centre.