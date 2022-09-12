Goondiwindi Argus
Untangling our emotions over the Queen and 'bedrock' of our lives

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated September 13 2022 - 3:59am, first published September 12 2022 - 11:35pm
Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has been a part of our lives as long as most of us can remember.
Vale, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It's difficult to fathom the depth of emotion felt by millions around the world for a woman most of us have never met.

IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

Local News

