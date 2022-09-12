It's difficult to fathom the depth of emotion felt by millions around the world for a woman most of us have never met.
Just as difficult is untangling them.
We all see her through numerous prisms: Her Majesty, The Queen, the keeper of the establishment, a woman of substance born into privilege, a loving daughter, mother, wife and grandmother, a "bedrock", as Goondiwindi Regional Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said, of comfort and certainty in a world where that has been needed perhaps more than anything else.
For some the Queen is, sadly, a reminder of the pain of a colonial past...
Our view is that today, and tomorrow and for next week at the very least, it's a time to respect not what you think she stood for but the woman that she was.
A stateswoman of the highest order flung into a world dominated by men while still virtually a child and who was more than their equal, a woman who gave her life entirely over to a position that demanded and received her service not just to Great Britain but the Commonwealth and beyond, and a wife, mother and grandmother who was able to fulfill those roles with love.
While for 70 years being the most scrutinised person in the world. So, only mourn if you want to, but respect, well, we know of no-one else who deserves it more. And no matter how important the debates of this world and our country are, for now, they can wait.
