More than 800 turn up for gala golf cricket day

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated September 13 2022 - 4:51am, first published September 12 2022 - 11:20pm
Cricket "teed off" at the Golf Cricket Gala on Sunday. "City" won the big 22-20 clash against their country cousins.

There's never been a hit-off to a Goondiwindi cricket season like it.

