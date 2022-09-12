There's never been a hit-off to a Goondiwindi cricket season like it.
And it's all down to the Goondiwindi Cricket Association and the Gondiwindi Golf Club who joined forces to host a Goondiwindi Golf and Cricket Gala Day.
And what a sucess it was.
More than 800 people gathered at the Goondiwindi Golf Club on Sunday.
It all began with 130 children and more than 40 women taking part in the clinics.
Which was a great sign acording to Goondiwindi Golf Club Profesional and manager, Nicky Kruger.
"It was fantastic to see so many kids here. It's great to see so much intrerest in golf," he said.
Nicky and Golf Australia also held a number of clinics at shools in Goondiwindi and Inglewood.
"They were blown away with the facilties out here," Nicky said.
A comment echoed by Gala Day co-ordinator, Eliza Jackson and Goondiwindi District Cricket Association President, Andy Dayas.
"Both Golf Australia and Criket Queensland were very impressed with our facilities and the level of community involvement," Eliza said.
"Both organisations are keen to come back and provide us with high-quality sporting opportunities for residents throughout our great region," she said.
"The gala day was a perfect way to showase the re-development of the Golf Club Oval. It looked a piture and you'll have to go a long way to find a better-looking oval. And wenow have two top-class facilities, the Golf Club and Riddles Oval. We hope that's a step towards attracting higher-grade matches to Goondiwindi," he said.
He paid tribute to all who made the day a success from the tractor drivers to the shovellers to the all-importnat sponsors inluding the Goondiwindi regional ouncil. He made special mention of the hard work done by husband-and-wife team, Scott and Eliza Jackson.
The annual "City-Country" match was won by "City". The town boys sored 123 and it all went down to the last over with ountry team needing 17. They sored 10. Batting was rusty although Scott Jackson and Levi Wilson were the backbone for "City" and "Country" respectively. Plenty of bowlers impressed so it may be a tough season ahead for batsmen.
