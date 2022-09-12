Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Safety first for Goondiwindi's not-Abbey Road

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:36am, first published September 12 2022 - 2:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not quite Abbey Road but a high shool crossing has a new and safer look. From left are Racheal Redpath (Deputy Principal Goondiwindi SHS), Phill Jenkins (Deputy Principal), Cr Jason Watts and Brett Hallett (Principal).

A new pedestrian crossing has boosted secondary school safety in Goondiwindi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.