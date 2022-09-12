A new pedestrian crossing has boosted secondary school safety in Goondiwindi.
The Goondiwindi Regional Council has constructed a new pedestrian crossing point to improve student safety and welcome the new school term in Goondiwindi.
Council has constructed the new crossing point on Baker Street just north of the Sandhurst Street intersection and located next to the Goondiwindi State High School.
Cr Jason Watts holds Council's portfolio for Transport, Roads and Youth, and said the new crossing point was part of a suite of recent Council projects to improve pedestrian safety - especially around local schools.
"I'm really pleased that we've been able to get this new pedestrian crossing point in before the new school term," Cr Watts said.
"Many residents will know how passionate I am about road safety, so I'm extremely pleased that this project will provide a safe road crossing point for students, teachers and parents at the Goondiwindi High School," he said.
"Council has recently prioritized a number of projects that have a focus on safer school travel for the community," he said.
"Whether your journey is on foot, by bike or in the car, this project will improve the safety of all road users in the area.
Whether your journey is on foot, by bike or in the car, this project will improve the safety of all road users in the area.- GRC Cr Jason Watts.
"Having a designated pedestrian crossing point is also important to help improve the flow of traffic along a busy route in Goondiwindi - especially during the peak school-hours traffic."
The project complements a suite of recent Council pedestrian safety projects, including the new roundabout and accompanying crossing points at the intersection of McLean and Callandoon Streets, near St Mary's Parish School and the Goondiwindi State Primary School.
Additional projects with a focus on improving pedestrian safety in the Goondiwindi Region include a new footpath to connect the newly-opened Care Goondiwindi respite centre to McLean Street and the Goondiwindi CBD, new footpaths along Flemming and Wilson Street in Texas, and a new footpath along Eena Street in Yelarbon.
It also complements the 2021 completion of the cycleway along Lamberth Road, completing a vital 'missing link' in Goondiwindi's cycle network.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.