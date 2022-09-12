Women Newtown 22 d. Goondiwindi 18
The Goondiwindi Boars' women's rugby league side proved what a classy, gutsy side they are going down in a hard-fought preliminary final.
It went down to the wire.
Newtown began better but you never right off a Boar.
Here's the TRL's Andrew O'Brien's report.
It was a hard fought but the Lions got the better of the Boars in the first stanza.
They led 18-6 at the break thanks to a four tries to one effort.
The Boars let the Lions get away with the match in week one of the finals.
But not toady as Toni McGrady scored for Goondiwindi to get the Boars within 6 points 12-18.
Then in the 48th minutes.
Deb McGrady dived on a nicely timed in goal kick to get her side level 18-18.
Newtown did not panic and found good field position for Tia Hinch to score the match decider with six minutes remaining to get Newtown to their first grand final in the women's competition.
Newtown 22 (Rikki-Lee Boney, Taylah Ebzery, Amanda Gibson, Natalia Parsons, Tia Hinch tries Natalia Parsons goal) defeated Goondiwindi 18 (Deb McGrady 2, Toni McGrady tries Aleah Peckham 3 goals)
Newtown go on to play Gatton in next week's decider with kick off at 11.30am at Clive Berghofer Stadium.
It's now time for presentation night. It's on September 23 at the Queensland Hotel from 6.30pm Cost is $50. RSVP to Ang on 0447 721 235. Dress: Cocktail
