Don't miss day of fun for the whole family

Here's what's on at the Golf and Cricket Gala Day on Sunday.
A community celebration of golf, cricket and community hits off on Sunday.
And it won't be a bad way to kick off summer either.
It's on at the Golf Club from 9am to 5pm.
There's everything from golf and cricket matches and clinics to a barbecue truck, live music and a market.
Seeing as there's no Gourmet in Gundy this year, here's your Sunday sport, music and food party option.
Clinic Times:
9am - 11am - Junior Golf and Cricket Clinics (3/3 cricket/golf stations) - 80 registrations to date.
11.30am - 1pm - Women's Golf and Cricket Clinics (2-3/2-3 cricket/golf stations) - 9 registrations to date.
2.30pm - Men's 20/20 Big Bash Cricket Match - Teams getting organised, and excited to play!
Free Bus Service from Inglewood, Texas and Yelarbon
Free return bus service from Inglewood and Texas (limited tickets available)- people can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/348537744777
Market Stalls
7 x Market Stall holders from our local community will be selling their items on the day.
- Sarah's Studz
- Kait'z Kreation'z
- Farm Gate Delicacies
- Di's Creative Flair
- Farm Creek Lures
- Travelling Light
- Jessica's Craft Designs
Food Vendors
BBQ Roadshow Low n Slow Food Truck
The BBQ Roadshow Low 'n' Slow will be serving smoked brisket, pulled pork and spicy chicken burgers along with cheeseburgers, beef & pork ribs, wings, gourmet hotdogs and Mac 'n' Cheese!
Even the Veggie Burgers can be made vegan and most menu items can be done without gluten or dairy upon request!
The best sellers are the massive BBQ box for 2 and the MONSTER burger!
Goondiwindi State School P&C - Greek Flavours
Souvlaki Chicken Skewers w Mediterranean orzo salad
Souvlaki Beef shish kebabs w pita bread
Greek lemon roasted baby potatoes w tzatziki, hummus & Mediterranean salad.
The Larder Goondiwindi
Coffee and Cheese Boxes
Healthy Hipstars Food Truck
Ice cream, Gelati, Milkshakes, Slushies, Calamari, Hot Chips, Burritos
Entertainment
Music- 10am-2.30pm - Sage Welsh, James Ryle, Peter Kruger
Jumping Castles and QLD Cricket Inflatable
Face Painting
Drinks
Bar provided by Goondiwindi Golf and Country Club and The Goondiwindi and District Cricket Association.
