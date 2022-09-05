The Goondiwindi australian rules Hawks and the rugby league Boars are celebrating women power this week.
Advertisement
The Hawks won the DDAFL premiership in Toowoomba on Saturday while the Goondiwindi Boars' women's team won their way into a prelim final against Newtown in Toowoomba on Sunday. Sadly the news wasn't so good for the men who almost pulled off a miracle. Here's the TRL's Andrew O'Brien story.
Women Goondiwindi 20 d. Oakey 14: Goondiwindi turned around their form with an impressive win against Oakey. They defeated the Bear 20-14 in a hard fought match. Toni McGrady scored two tries for the Boars with Jessica Sampson and Sharon Blundell also grabbing meat pies.
The Boars got to a 10-0 lead but Oakey did not let them get away and levelled the scores 10-10 at half time. But Goondiwindi came out of the sheds better when McGrady scored the second of her tries in the 38th minutes (16-10) and Sharon Blundell finished a good team surge to get her team to 20-10 with 10 minutes remaining. Oakey scored in the dying minutes but it was Goondiwindi's defence, especially in the second half, that ultimately won the match. It was an excellent turnaround after their defence let them down the previous week.
Goondiwindi 20 (Toni McGrady2, Jessica Sampson, Sharon Blundell tries Aleah Peckham 2 goals) defeated Oakey 14 (Erikana Dean 2,Pearl Hood tries Sabina McLoughlin goals)
A Grade Highfields 22 d. Goondiwindi 20: Highfields and Goondiwindi continued their amazing rivalry with another cliff hanger. Their rivalry goes back to last year's grand final (26-20 Gundy), Round 3 (36-30 Highfields), Round 18 (26-20 Highfields) and again this weekend with and game that had everything. There were missed conversions from easy positions. Back-to-back tries in consecutives sets of six. Sin bins, huge kicking games from Cory and David McGrady and last-minute opportunities that could have gone either way. But in the end the Eagles won the game off the back of patience and determination but Goondiwindi never die, nearly grabbing the match on the back of Chris Woodbridge's continued knack to create something out of nothing.
As is custom, Highfields scored first as they usually do when in-form Conor Nolan crashed over.
Luke Buckle scored out wide for the Boars after Highfields were left with 12 men for ten minutes and that created the overlap for the flying winger to score.
With just a couple of minutes to go for the sin binned player to return, Goondiwindi capitalised with Conor Clement scoring for the Boars to grab the lead 10-4.
Then Highfields scored the next three tries with Brenton Clement and Josh Quinlan scoring identical tries off Nick Bainbridge and Jake Brauer scoring right on half time to get the Eagles to a 18-10 half time lead.
Brauer scored the second of his tries in the 50th minute to extend Highfields' lead 22-10 and again no conversion.
Eagles only kicking one conversion all night.
Enter Chris Woodbridge!
He scored almost immediately after Brauer's try and in the restart set of six, set up Geoffrey Prince with a clever mid field grubber for Prince to swoop and make a two point ball game.
It was a try frenzy with three tries in six minutes but no scores from either side for the rest of the match.
The last 24 minutes was not for the faint hearted. It had everything, the rain came in and everyone was soaked to the bone.
Goondiwindi threw everything at the Eagles right up till the final siren.
It was a shame there was a loser in this tremendous contest.
Advertisement
But Highfields hung on to live another day but established a wonderful rivalry that is positioned to last for seasons to come.
Highfields halves Nick Bain Bridge set up the win.
McGrady's kicks where pinpoint and Bainbridge led by example.
Carl Clement and Conor Nolan were excellent with Jarred Lee at fullback having the game of his life.
The back three on both sides where under the most pressure and Lee was very safe and his team responded and returned their gratitude for his performance with a win.
Lee was a worthy player of the match.
Advertisement
Chris Woodbridge and Brenton Clement were excellent for the Boars as was Tom Davis.
It was a sound defence of Goondiwindi's premiership and they are to be congratulated.
But it was Eagles Day and they live another day.
Highfields 22 (Jake Brauer 2,Conor Nolan, Brenton Clement, Josh Quinlan tries Cory McGrady goal) defeated Goondiwindi 20 (Luke Buckle, Conor Clement , Chris Woodbridge, Geoff Prince tries Chris Woodbridge 2 goals)
The Boars' presentation night is on September 23 at the Queensland Hotel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.