Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Women drive Boars, Hawks' weekend success

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:39am, first published September 5 2022 - 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goondiwindi Hawks won the DDAFL women's grand final on Saturday against the team Toowoomba pundits said were invincible.
The vitorious Boars' women's team. They play a prelim on Saturday in Toowoomba.

The Goondiwindi australian rules Hawks and the rugby league Boars are celebrating women power this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.