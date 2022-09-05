The Boars got to a 10-0 lead but Oakey did not let them get away and levelled the scores 10-10 at half time. But Goondiwindi came out of the sheds better when McGrady scored the second of her tries in the 38th minutes (16-10) and Sharon Blundell finished a good team surge to get her team to 20-10 with 10 minutes remaining. Oakey scored in the dying minutes but it was Goondiwindi's defence, especially in the second half, that ultimately won the match. It was an excellent turnaround after their defence let them down the previous week.