The Goondiwindi tennis courts will soon have an upgraded new look thanks to a project jointly funded by the Australian Government and Goondiwindi Regional Council.
Australian Government funding of $50,000 was provided through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program. This program supports local councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects across Australia, supporting jobs and the resilience of local economies to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project involves replacing the existing mesh fence with an upgraded design that will complement new fencing recently installed as part of the 2021 Goondiwindi Memorial Swimming Pool refurbishment. The new fencing will provide better security and is an aesthetic improvement to the existing infrastructure
Member for Maranoa, David Littleproud said the Coalition's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program was designed for local councils to receive funding for quality facilities such as this.
"We're proud to have paved the way for shovels to hit the ground and make projects like this a reality," he stated.
GRC Councillor Susie Kelly said that the new installation is a welcome addition to one of Goondiwindi Region's most utilised facilities.
"Tennis is very popular here and it is great that Council is investing in the improvement of our local facilities, just in time for the summer tennis season.
The original fence was in need of replacement and it is really great that Council was able to source outside funding to pay for the upgrade, so there was no cost to the ratepayer.
The addition of the new fence really complements the recent refurbishment to the pool and makes the whole Town Park sporting precinct shine."
Goondiwindi Regional Council has secured $2.2 million from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Grant for local road improvements and social infrastructure projects across the Goondiwindi Region. GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said the approved projects would deliver lasting economic benefits.
