Man arrested in Goondiwindi after fatal stabbing at Boggabilla

A man has been arrested in Goondiwindi following the fatal stabbing of another man in Boggabilla on Friday.
Just before 11.40pm, emergency services were called to Brown Street, Boggabilla, following reports of a stabbing.
On arrival, officers attached to New England Police District found a 32-year-old man suffering stab wounds.
Police commenced CPR, before he was treated by QLD Ambulance paramedics. He was taken to Goondiwindi hospital where he died a short time later.
Following inquiries, with assistance from Queensland Police, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a home in Goondiwindi, about 1.30am Saturday.
He was taken to Goondiwindi Police Station where he was assisting police with inquiries.
Crime scenes were established at both locations, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.
Detectives have established Strike Force Bruntnell to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and will apply for the man's extradition to NSW.
Inquiries continue.
