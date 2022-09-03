Goondiwindi Argus
Man arrested in Goondiwindi after fatal stabbing at Boggabilla

By Newsroom
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:35am
Man arrested in Goondiwindi after fatal stabbing at Boggabilla

A man has been arrested in Goondiwindi following the fatal stabbing of another man in Boggabilla on Friday.

