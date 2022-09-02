Congratulations to Col Hayes who has been selected with 11 other men for the Queensland Over 60s Seniors team to play against all States and Territories on October 2-5 at Broadbeach.
Social
28.8.22- N Woods, C Skerry d F Woods, R Bartels 28:12. N Grant, R Taylor, S Ellison d I Engelbrecht, G McEwan, C Whiteside 25:15. G Wright, I Fleming, A Millgate d W Mischlewski, C Jamieson, G Benson 17:13,
30.8.22 Winners- I Engelbrecht, J Smith, R Taylor d B Duddy, C Clark, S Mavor 36:7. Visitor Geoff, I Fleming, K Millgate d W Mischlewski, N Woods, C McClymont 28:12. C Hillard, A Cenita, J Hankins d G Woods, R Siddons, S Ellison 16:11, G Jamieson, C Jamieson, T Ryan d J Dimond, G Thompson, C Whiteside 19:17.
Bowls Talk:
A 'swinger' is when one side is short of a player and the Lead has to play two bowls for each side; then the rest of the team finish off the end.
