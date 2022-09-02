Goondiwindi Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Hayes set to take of Australia's best in October

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:22am, first published September 2 2022 - 4:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion Goondiwindi bowler Col Hayes.

Congratulations to Col Hayes who has been selected with 11 other men for the Queensland Over 60s Seniors team to play against all States and Territories on October 2-5 at Broadbeach.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.