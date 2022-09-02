Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Texas celebrates sinks teeth into some good times

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:47am, first published September 2 2022 - 4:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Day will perform at the Texas Country Music Festival.

Texas is coming back from the brink with a celebration of resilience, strength and community spirit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.