Texas is coming back from the brink with a celebration of resilience, strength and community spirit.
From drought to floods, a pandemic and border closures that divided the community, the Texas folk, spread across two states divided by the Dumaresq River, have seen, and heard it all.
A drought that began in 2012 and was finally declared and recognised in 2014 lasted until March 2021 when a major flood struck the outskirts of town and caused havoc and grief for many farming families and families that live on the low-lying areas of town. Seven months later, just as they were getting back on their feet, another devastating flood inundated the district.
As if drought and floods were not devastating enough, the pandemic hit and due to border closures, the community was left estranged, divided and with very little comradeship. Children could not cross the Dumaresq River to attend school; their parents couldn't go to work; and many people were unable to continue with medical treatment in Texas or larger cities such as Toowoomba and Brisbane.
With no major city within 100km on the New South Wales side, the interstate community members were left feeling excluded and unwanted. These same community members, who have grown up in Texas, have jobs there and volunteer many hours each year, were being left out. They missed funerals, weddings and family events - as did the folk on the Queensland side of the mighty Dumaresq.
Local events were cancelled meaning community groups missed out on any income normally raised at these events. One major event has now been cancelled twice due to Covid and once due to the most recent flood.
The Texas Country Music Festival 2020 was to be the first of its kind held in Texas. Previously the Texas Country Music Round-Up was an event attended by grey nomads, balladeers and bush poets. 2020 was all about modernising the event and encouraging all ages to attend. Unfortunately, before the event took off it had to be cancelled due to Covid.
The year 2021 was looking to be a great success - with the border open again after being closed for about 13 months, it looked like a successful event was in order. The festival was advertised, tickets were selling at a great rate and it was the talk of the town - until less than three months out, the borders closed again. It was unfortunate, however, with ticket holders and artists hailing from NSW, that it did not seem economical or even fair to forge ahead. The decision was made to cancel.
And now 2022 has rolled around and the committee is determined to hold a successful festival with headliners The Wolfe Brothers heading to town to ignite the party! Andrew Swift, multi-Golden Guitar winner and ambassador for the famous Dog on the Tuckerbox, will bring the goods when he rocks up and there will be big performances from Will Day, Josh Setterfield, Natalie Pearson, Amy Ryan, Riley Young, Phil & Sam, The Billy Gudgeon Band, as well as walk-ups with Pete "Smokey" Dawson.
This is the time to celebrate the 'resilience, strength, and community spirit' in Texas QLD 4385! It's time for the community to reunite. Queensland and New South Wales residents have had a shocking two years and it's time to move forward by reconnecting, enjoying live music, BBQ and even a cold beer.
Help celebrate by purchasing a ticket to the festival held at the Texas showground on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th of November. Tickets available at queenslandtickets.com.au. Book your camping while online.
