The year 2021 was looking to be a great success - with the border open again after being closed for about 13 months, it looked like a successful event was in order. The festival was advertised, tickets were selling at a great rate and it was the talk of the town - until less than three months out, the borders closed again. It was unfortunate, however, with ticket holders and artists hailing from NSW, that it did not seem economical or even fair to forge ahead. The decision was made to cancel.