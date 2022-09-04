Goondiwindi Argus
Dr Alexandra Radke said she had been hooked on Rural Medicine

September 4 2022
Dr Alexandra Radke says her rural training has been invaluable. Picture supplied

The recipient of a national bursary offered by MDA National and the Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) says a ten week clinical placement in the iconic rural Queensland town of Goondiwindi was "incredible" and enabled her to further build her experience in Rural Medicine.

