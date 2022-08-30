What a great sporting town

In the absence of Travis Waddell McGrady rallied his team late and they responded. Woodbridge, Prince and Bennetto, in particular, who took advantage of Dalby's tired big men. But Dalby was by no means disgraced. They began well and unveiled a future super star in Lyhkan King-Togia. He scored two tries, his 33rd minute try was the try of the match. He ran onto a Tevita Falau off-load, bursting through a small gap from his 40-metre line and out smarted Goondiwindi's quick men to score in the corner. That made the score 20-6 and Dalby were on a roll. But Goondiwindi would not go away and Geoffrey Prince ran away from his 40m line to get the Boars to 12-20 at the break.