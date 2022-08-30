What a great sporting town

Let start with a simple truth.
When it comes to sport Goondiwindi punches way above its weight.
And after saying that, let's pay tribute to those who felt the disappointment of loss on Saturday.
Firstly, the Goondiwindi Emus, the club which has dominated rugby union on the Downs for a decade. They were on familiar turf on Saturday in Toowoomba when they ran on for the B Grade and A Grade grand final. Their opponents, Rangers, must have had some seeds of doubt taking on the team which has taken ownership of the Risdon throughout a golden era.
Especially after Goondiwindi took a seven-point lead 10 minuts into the match courtesy of a George Perry try. But injury to Lachie Tulloch and Sam Jobling two cornerstones of the Emu boiler-room more than balanced out the ledger.
The score was 13-10 in favour of Rangers. The final score was 33-20.
However the Emus weren't using injury as an excuse. One of the Emus mainstays over their golden era is Sam Tweedy. "We had plenty of belief," Sam said. "But Rangers are a good young fit side and outplayed us on the day."
It's an end of an era for the Emus. Sam is hanging up his boots after illustrious areer which saw him run on 240 times for Goondiwindi. There's no regrets about retirement. "It's time to let the body rest. It's starting to let me down a bit on the paddock and there's plenty of young fellas in the club." His record speaks not just about personal suess but the clubs: 10 grand finals, seven premierships.
"I've been very lucky to play in a dominate era of Goondiwindi Rugby with so many talented blokes," he said. "Even though A and B Grade went down in both grand finals it was another another successful season for the Club. "We had a heap of new young players especially in B and C grade. While the womens 7s and C Grade didn't play finals they both enjoyed their season and showed improvement through the year. B grade was a young exciting side that played a fun brand of rugby and should be proud of their season.
"They went down to a strong finishing Dalby side with a lot of experience."
While the Emus took on Rangers, across town at Rockville Oval, the Goondiwindi aussie rules club, the Hawks, took on the Bombers in the men and the women for the right to play in the grand final on Saturday. It was a day of mixed fortunes. The women are through and will take on Toowoomba Tigers in a replay of last year's season decider
The men though went down in a tough enounter which saw fullback Jesse Britton carted off to hospital after a stomach-churning headknock after a case of friendly fire and a knee. The game was anyone's after the Hawks kicked a goal early in the fourth quarter to get within two straight kicks, but two quick goals to Souths saw momentum shift dramatically after the benefit of some 50-50 umpiring decisions, none of which went the visitors way. The final 10 minutes was a goal glut for the Toowoomba side. It was the Hawks men's 10th final appearance in 11 years.
But while they and the Emus have ended their season, two teams, the mighty Goondiwindi rugby league Boars, and the women's afl are still in the hunt. The Hawks take on Toowoomba Tigers in a replay of last year's grand final at Rockville, Toowoomba on Saturday. The two teams have been clearly the competitions best two sides.
For the Hawks its been built on the bak of "staedy improvement" and growing experience. "It's a massive achievement on onsideration," according to Hawks' President and women's coah, Al "Rocket" Moore. "We have lost some important players this season and we have osistently punched above our weight given we don't have any junior pathways yet and have a number of players who live in Toowoomba, the Gold Coast and Brisbane who don't get to train with us.
"We are massive underdogs but we will relish the opportunity. Never count us out."And why would you. At the best and fairest awards on Saturday night, Goondiwindi players, Shaye Easton, Teenie Ash and Al Moore tied for second spot, one point away from winner Stephanie Robbie from South Toowoomba.
"It would have been great if we could have all tied for first, maybe next year!"
Al paid tribute to captains Shaye Easton and Phoebe Baskerville for their leadership during the season. "They've led us brilliantly. I 'd alsolike to thnak assistant coah Pete Paesler for all his help at training and Steve Ash on game days. Thank you to managers Tracey Hill and Mel Ash and a big shout out to all our sponsors. See you in Toowoomba on Saturday."
And finally there's the irrepressable Goondiwindi Boars who showed the guts and dermination they are renowned for. What a side. Here's the TRL's Andrew O'Brien's report on the match which has kept the club's premiership defence alive.
Goondiwindi did their premiership defence no harm with a come-from-behind win against Dalby. The Diehards were tremendous all game but just could not keep out the fast-finishing Boars who laid on four second half tries through the brilliance of their captain David McGrady.
In the absence of Travis Waddell McGrady rallied his team late and they responded. Woodbridge, Prince and Bennetto, in particular, who took advantage of Dalby's tired big men. But Dalby was by no means disgraced. They began well and unveiled a future super star in Lyhkan King-Togia. He scored two tries, his 33rd minute try was the try of the match. He ran onto a Tevita Falau off-load, bursting through a small gap from his 40-metre line and out smarted Goondiwindi's quick men to score in the corner. That made the score 20-6 and Dalby were on a roll. But Goondiwindi would not go away and Geoffrey Prince ran away from his 40m line to get the Boars to 12-20 at the break.
The same could be said for the Diehards as they came out of the sheds the better as Alexander Dunnemann scored his second try in the first minute of the second stanza. That try opened the eyes of the huge Goondiwindi crowd as it was 26-12.
The Boars got into the grind and held the ball longer than opponents as they had the ball for 17 sets of six compared to Dalby's 10. Chris Woodbridge teamed up with David McGrady to score 18-26 than Billy Jackwitz scored out wide for Dalby to get their score to 30-18 with 30 minutes remaining.
What a last half an hour it was. Goondiwindi crawled their way back with tries to Geoffrey Prince and Brandon McGrady to level the scores at 30-30 with nine minutes remaining. Each side threw everything at the game but David McGrady scored with five minutes remaining to break the deadlock 36-30 and a couple of penalties to finish the game and Goondiwindi survive another week and it will take a good side to stop their momentum in 2022.
Goondiwindi 12 (Connor Clement 15th min, Geoffrey Prince 36th tries Chris Woodbridge 2 goals) defeated Dalby 20 (Lyhkan King-Togia 2, Mike Gaur, Alexander Dunnemann 41st tries Dylan Taylor Alexander Dunnemann goals)
