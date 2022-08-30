Goondiwindi Argus
Mayor busy with Ministers and the magic of Peter Pan

By Ian Jones
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:32am
St Mary's Parish School's "Peter Pan Jnr" musical showcases the region's talented performers says the Mayor.

Last week Cr Kearney and myself travelled to St George to meet the Honourable Tanya Plibersek MP, Minister for the Environment and Water, along with representatives from the Murray Darling Basin Authority. The Murray Darling Water Plan is nearing the time for its 10 year statutory review and the Minister was familiarising herself with the local context. Council knows the importance of the irrigation sector to our region - the nature of our economy is that both directly and indirectly our prosperity, including local jobs, is reliant on a productive agriculture sector.

