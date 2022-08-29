The Goondiwindi Medical Muster is on this weekend.
"The doctors and staff of Goondiwindi are excited to host other rural practitioners from Queensland and throughout Australia for the eighth biennial Goondiwindi Medical Muster," Goondiwindi Medical Centre GP, Dr Charles Mudimu said on Monday.
"The rural doctors' conference continues to grow in numbers and strength and provides an excellent opportunity for rural practitioners to learn, upskill and network. It also allows locals to educate themselves on a range of issues
"The muster has also grown to include all health professionals including allied health staff. We have a great mix of GPs, allied health and students coming to Goondiwindi. The committee have been working hard to make this the biggest and best yet, following our last virtual Muster due to COVID.
"We have some great presenters and we value our guest speakers' time, and their sharing of their wealth of knowledge and expertise.
"I believe our great community will too".
The Gundy Muster community education sessions on Saturday at the Goondiwindi Cinemai allow community members direct access to specialists.
"They would love to meet and hear from you," Dr Charles said.
"We are also proud to promote Goondiwindi as a town and great place to work for doctors and allied health professions," Dr Charles said.
The community sessions begin at 9.30am. Diabetes educator Laura Zimmermankiks things off. At 10.30am there will be a session on ivf and fertility. At 11.30am Abby Fletcher will speak on "Living with autism".
This year's muster theme theme is "Ancient Wisdoms, Modern Ways" The three-day event kicks off with welcome event Friday night at the Customs House. Conference topics include:autism, diabetes, obstetrics and gynaecology and cardiology.
A dinner will be held at the Sundial on Saturday night.
Appropriately, with a possible need for a heart-starter, after the night before, cardiology sessions will be held on Sunday morning.
It will be followed by a Muster after-party at the QL All welcome 12.30- 5pm in the beer garden.
There is live music.
