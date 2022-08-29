It may have had a new home but the Pink Ladies Day was just as much fun as ever.
Goondiwindi Regional Councillor, Cr Susie Kelly wouldn't have missed the renowned fundrasier.
Advertisement
She made the short trip out to Talwood last Wednesday.
"It may have had a new host, a new venue and a new fundraising focus this year but as always, it was a fun day out with 500 women from every corner of our region and beyond turning up," she said on Monday.
"It was good to hear that The Toowoomba Hospital Foundation will be giving the funds raised on the day back to our region for improving rural women's health.
"We certainly appreciate all assistance for the provision of life-saving equipment and resources, staff development and research.
"And a special shout out to the Talwood community with many locals chipping in to give a massive hand to the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation.
"I also have to congratulate Council's parks and gardens staff."Talwood looked a picture," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.