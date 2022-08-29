Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Glorious Day out at 'new' Talwood Pink Ladies' Day

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:20am, first published August 29 2022 - 4:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pink Ladies' Day a glorious day out

It may have had a new home but the Pink Ladies Day was just as much fun as ever.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.