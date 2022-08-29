What to do if your teeth are rotting

What to do if your teeth are rotting

Like most people, you probably don't think about your teeth until there is a problem. And by then, it's often too late. For example, your teeth may rot, and you may not even know it! But what things can you do to prevent this from happening? Or, if it's too late, what can you do to stop the rot?

We asked the experts at Gorgeous Smiles to give us their top tips on what to do if your teeth are rotting. So, whether you're trying to prevent the problem or already dealing with it, here's what you need to know.

What is tooth decay and how can you prevent it

Tooth decay is when a tooth begins to break down and develop cavities. It is caused by bacteria that live in the mouth and produce acids that eat away at the tooth's enamel. Over time, these acids can cause the tooth to break down, leading to pain, sensitivity, and eventually infection.



There is a number of things that you can do to prevent tooth decay. First, you should brush your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste. Fluoride is helpful in strengthening the enamel of the tooth and makes it more resistant to decay. Also, you should floss your teeth daily to remove plaque and food particles from between the teeth. Finally, you should see your dentist for regular checkups and cleanings. These professional treatments can remove tartar and help to keep your teeth healthy.

Signs that your teeth are rotting

Tooth decay is one of the most familiar dental problems affecting children and adults. While treating tooth decay in its early stages is often possible, severe decay can lead to tooth loss. Therefore, it is crucial to be aware of the signs of tooth decay so that you can seek treatment as soon as possible.

One of the early signs of tooth decay is a change in the color of your teeth. For example, if you notice that your teeth are starting to look yellow or brown, this may be an indication that decay is present. In addition, you may also see that your teeth are beginning to feel more sensitive.



It is because tooth decay starts to eat away at the enamel, exposing the underlying dentin. As the decay progresses, you may also experience pain when eating or drinking cold or hot foods and beverages. If you notice any of these signs, be sure to see your dentist so that they can diagnose and treat the problem accordingly.

Treatment options for tooth decay

The severity of tooth decay will determine the best course of treatment. These are some of the most common treatment options:

Dental fillings: Dental fillings are used to treat small cavities. The dentist will clean out the decay and then fill the cavity with a material, such as an amalgam or composite resin.

Root canals: Root canals are mandatory when the decay has reached the pulp of the tooth. During a root canal, the dentist will remove the decay and then seal off the pulp to prevent further damage.

Tooth extractions: In some cases, tooth decay is so severe that the only option is to have the tooth extracted. It is usually a last resort, as it can lead to problems with eating and speaking.

What should you do if you think your teeth are rotting

If you are concerned that your teeth may rot, the best thing to do is see your dentist as soon as possible. They will be able to examine your teeth and determine whether or not decay is present. If so, they will develop a treatment plan to address the problem.

Moreover, allowing time to practice good oral hygiene at home is essential to stave off tooth decay. It means brushing your teeth twice daily, flossing daily, and using mouthwash. It's also important to see your dentist for regular checkups and cleanings. Doing so will help to keep your teeth healthy and prevent the onset of decay.

Final words