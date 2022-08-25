The Goondiwindi Bowls Club is celebrating after its men's team won the Southern Downs Division 2 Pennant for 2022.
Goondiwindi last won a flag in 2003
Advertisement
The comp is between all the clubs in the Southern Downs.
After many years drought the men triumphed over eigh8 teams, to beat Tannymorel in the final.
Social 21.8.22- G Jamieson, I Engelbrecht, K Millgate d R Paton, I Fleming, N Woods 26:14. W Mischlewski, C Clark, J Hankins d C Jamieson, Visitor Jeff, R Bartels 19:16. G McEwan, J Storck d N Grant, R Taylor 17:16.
23.8.22 - A Cenita, R Siddons, R Taylor d M Bowen, I Fleming, S Ellison 24:13. G Sloss, I Engelbrecht, J Hankins d G Sloss, H Bowen, J Byrne 22:11. W Mischlewski, C Hillard, K Millgate d T Ford, C McClymont, F Woods 26:15. Visitor Jeff, G Thompson, D Kitchin d G Woods, G Fairweather, T Ryan 20:19.
Meat raffles, members draw and meals on Thursdays from 6pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.