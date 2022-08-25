When Sophie McInnerney moved to Queensland more than four years ago, she and husband Adrian found it difficult to source tasty lamb.
Ms McInnerney had been spoiled for choice as a youngster growing up on a South Australian sheep property and couldn't quite buy lamb cuts that resembled that flavour she longed for.
So the couple undertook the next best option, deciding to breed their own and brand it Macintyre Brook Lamb.
The couple run 800 Australian White ewes joined back to Australian White rams and breed lambs especially for their flourishing business.
They are situated on their property Bellhaven Brook situated ironically on the Macintyre Brook east of Goondiwindi.
"The Aussie Whites are beautiful, docile sheep, which are easy to handle as they have great temperaments and this is reflected in their eating quality," Ms McInnerney said.
"They are often referred to as the Wagyu of lamb as the meat contains intramuscular marbling and has a low melting point, which gives it flavour and a melt in your mouth experience."
The couple join their ewes twice a year in May and September. The rams are placed in with the ewes two weeks before lambing is finished, and are there for 35 days.
The lambs spend most of their days grazing alongside their mothers in a diverse mix of improved and native pastures. They are moved regularly to preserve the pastures, which ensures they always have access to the best possible grasses.
Ms McInnerney said their key focus was regeneration of the soil through regenerative agriculture principles.
"These include limiting chemical usage to protect microbial life, growing a diverse selection of plants to encourage biodiversity, and utilising livestock in a way that mimics nature to cycle nutrients, encourage plant growth and increase organic matter," she said.
"Healthier soil means healthier plants, which equates to healthier animals that produce a more nutritious product and this ultimately leads to a healthier consumer."
The lambs are slaughtered at Millmerran Meat Holdings and the carcases are transported to Millmerran Butchery, which processes them into various cuts then packs them according to specifications.
Their processing has been on a bi-monthly basis but due to demand, the couple are about to move to a fortnightly kill.
They have a central drop-off location in Goondiwindi, and all orders to the east are home delivered in a refrigerated van.
"Customers are offered a variety of cuts in half boxes and full boxes, and those to the east are very keen to know our story," Ms McInnerney said.
