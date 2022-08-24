Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a woman and child missing from St George.
The pair were last seen leaving an Andrew Street address around 3.20pm on Sunday, August 21.
They may be travelling in a gold 2009 Holden Captiva wagon, bearing Queensland registration 784KZH and could be heading to New South Wales via Goondiwindi or Mungindi on the Carnarvon Highway.
The woman,23, is described as Aboriginal, 165cm tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a solid build.
The girl, five, who is known to the woman is described as Aboriginal with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Police have concerns for the woman's health and urge her, or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.
Members of the public are urged not to approach the woman and dial Triple Zero (000) to report any sightings.
