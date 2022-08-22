Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

St Mary's stage prodution musical hooks Goondiwindi music lovers

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 10:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The on-stage magic all begins on Friday. Pic courtesy of Hannah McNulty.

Goondiwindi has been "hooked" by the magic of Peter Pan.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.