Goondiwindi has been "hooked" by the magic of Peter Pan.
St Mary's Parish School's musical "'Peter Pan Jr"', which premieres at the Goondiwindi Cinema and Theatre on Friday has sold out.
Tickets have been hot property since first being released, with all three shows now sold out. But you might get lucky. There is a cancellation list. Contact the Goondiwindi Cinema and Theatre.
Goondiwindi Regional Counillor, Cr Phil O'Shea, who holds Council's portfolio for Arts and Culture, said encouraging our youngest residents to get involved in the arts is essential to keeping our culture vibrant well into the future.
"I am looking forward to watching the students on the stage," Cr O'Shea said. "It is a testament to them and the school staff for pulling together such a wonderful production. The demand for tickets really goes to show the enduring popularity and importance of the arts in our region.
"It's an enormous thing to organise and is a hugely important part of developing our young people, especially encouraging and fostering a love and respect for the performing arts - whether it be music, drama or dance."
"Peter Pan Jr" is St Mary's Parish School's depiction of one of the world's most loved family classics. The performance follows Peter and his sidekick Tinkerbell as they visit the home of the Darling children and whisk them away on a magical journey.
On the way they meet up with the Lost Boys, a ticking crocodile, the Brave Girls - and of course, the infamous Captain Hook.
Cr O'Shea said the musical was a great example of a Council-supported local event that gives back to the community. "Local performances are invaluable for strengthening local performance skills and developing confidence," he said. "Whether you're the lead star or helping out behind the scenes, experiences like these are invaluable to our children.
"We're also so fortunate here in the Goondiwindi Region to have such great spaces, including the Goondiwindi Cinema and Theatre, for events like this that can accommodate the cast, crew and their supporters. For more information about available funding visit: https://www.grc.qld.gov.au/residents/donations-grants
