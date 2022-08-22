The Inland Rail project is helping lay foundations in more ways than one.
The project involves the construction of a 1700km freight rail network that will connect Melbourne and Brisbane via regional Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, and will create more than 21,500 jobs.
At Boggabilla, the first cohort of students has successfully graduated from the Inland Rail Skills Academy (IRSA) Foundation Course at the local TAFE.
Students completed a customised nine-week course, receiving a Certificate II in Construction.
Students learned practical skills like working safely at heights, carrying out measurements and calculations, reading and interpreting plans, using construction tools and equipment, as well as communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and collaboration skills.
There is no better legacy than helping local people learn new skills that set them up for new careers that can help them build better lives for themselves and their families.- Steve Jones, Inland Rail
In addition to developing skills in construction, students have accessed training in literacy, numeracy, financial and digital literacy, and career preparation skills.
The Certificate is a foundational qualification which prepares graduates for a career as a builder's labourer but it also means the successful graduates can now apply for positions working on the Inland Rail with contractors as part of the North Star to Border (NS2B) section of the project.
It is also a pathway course for students to continue their studies with unit credits for a Certificate III trade qualification and apprenticeship.
Alternatively, graduates can take their studies further by undertaking a Certificate II in Rail Infrastructure - some having already registered - or in Infrastructure and Resource qualifications.
Of the first 11 graduates from the program, five have fully completed a Certificate II in Construction, providing options for a range of careers.
They include mother and son, Sharon Duncan and Stanley McGrady from Toomelah, Lana Cubby, Melanie McGrady and Lyndon Boland, all from Boggabilla.
The remaining students have completed with competencies or part-qualifications.
IRSA, in collaboration with TAFE NSW, has funded the Foundation Course as part of its commitment to ensure local and local First Nations people make the most of the employment opportunities on Inland Rail.
Director of health, safety and environment, Steve Jones, said the graduation of the first students from the Foundation Course was a proud moment and a critical part of the legacy they want to leave behind.
"Inland Rail is not just about building the railway line, as important as that is, it's also about building the capability and capacity of local communities to continue to grow," Mr Jones said.
"There is no better legacy than helping local people learn new skills that set them up for new careers that can help them build better lives for themselves and their families," he said.
"We're providing opportunities for local communities and businesses to participate in and benefit from the project, as well as develop skills and resources which will contribute to regional sustainability and prosperity."
