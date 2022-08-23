The Goondiwindi RSL Sub-Branch gathered at the Cenotaph in the Goondiwindi Town Park last for a special Commemorative Service.
It was in memory of all those Australian veterans from the Vietnam War, including the Battle of Long Tan.
President Bill Brasington spoke about the importance of remembering the veterans from the Vietnam War, during those challenging times when they really deserved to be recognised alongside the veterans from all the other wars that Australia has participated in. Rev Paul Andrianatos, delivered a prayer reminding everyone to never forget those who served their country, many who didn't return, and many who did and continue to suffer.
Following the service, a barbeque was held at the Water Park. President Bill Brasington presented a tribute to Rex Hoole, Goondiwindi's last Korean veteran who passed away recently, to Tania and Trevor Hoole.
The Battle of Long Tan (18 August 1966) took place in a rubber plantation near Long Tân. The action was fought between Viet Cong (VC) and People's Army of Vietnam (PAVN) units and elements of the 1st Australian Task Force (1 ATF).
Facing a larger force, D Company called down artillery fire.
Heavy fighting ensued as the VC attempted to encircle the Australians. After several hours two UH-1B Iroquois from No. 9 Squadron RAAF arrived overhead to resupply them.
Supported by strong artillery fire, D Company held off a regimental assault before a relief force of M113 armoured personnel carriers and infantry from Nui Dat reinforced them at nighttime. The Australian forces had withdrawn to evacuate their casualties and formed a defensive position overnight. The next day Australian forces swept the area though the VC had withdrawn. The operation ended on August 21.
During the battle, 17 Australians were killed and a further 25 were wounded, one of whom later died of wounds. This was the highest number of Australian casualties incurred in any one engagement of the Vietnam War. The losses on the Vietnamese side were esitimated at 245 dead, 350 wounded, and three captured.
