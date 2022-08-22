Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Goondiwindi hosts Warwick and District Junior Rugby League semi-finals

CB
By Cady Biddle
Updated August 23 2022 - 12:48am, first published August 22 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Goondiwindi Boars hosted the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League semi-finals on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.