The Goondiwindi Boars hosted the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League semi-finals on Saturday.
It was a big day of footy with six clubs and 10 games across two fields.
The under 13s Boars defeated Collegians 42-4, while the under 15s beat Wattles 26 12 and the under 17s were victorious over Stanthorpe 28-12.
The under 13s will progress straight to the grand final and are going through undefeated.
The 15s and 17s will play in the preliminary finals in Inglewood.
