The Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor, has praised the "iconic" ARB Gundy 400 which was held reently after the another successful weekend of "melonhole madness".
"Council is a proud long-term supporter of the Goondiwindi Motorsport Association's infamous off-road rally through its grants programs," Cr Lawrene Springborg AM said.
Council completed maintenance along the event's new location of Pollocks Road, off the Cunningham Highway, ready to welcome the hundreds of competitors and spectators who travelled from as far away as New Zealand for the event.
Council's preparations for the major event included grading 6km of shoulders along Pollocks Road, about 15km northeast of Goondiwindi.
The recent maintenance is part of Council's usual program of works, with Council co-ordinating its schedule with the rally organisers to get best outcome for residents and event-goers alike.
"It's suh an iconi event," Cr Springborg AM said.
"Since first kicking up the dust at Kindon in 1977, the Goondiwindi Region holds a special place in the hearts of Australian off-road racers, with the Gundy 400 an extremely popular highlight of the national racing calendar.
"This weekend was more about mud than dust, thanks to some showers on the Friday night - which made for an even more challenging course and some great spectating.
"The race covers 400 km of our gruelling, infamous melonhole country and brings some of the country's finest off-roaders to the region in their V8 trophy trucks, turbo-charged buggies and high-powered 4WDs.
"It's a huge event for our region that brings so many visitors to town from far and wide," he said.
"We're extremely fortunate to have this level of racing so close to home, and it was great to see so many residents brave the mud to get out to the track and support the many local entries who took part this year."
"With one of the largest outdoor crews (per capita) of any council in Queensland, our Council strives to have our region's roads well-maintained and well-presented for local residents all year round," Cr Springborg said.
"But frequently they really do go above and beyond to ensure our region presents its absolute best for these big-ticket tourism events - whether it's the upcoming Gundy 400 or Talwood Pink Ladies' Day (Which is on today).
"Our crews carefully schedule their work around those programs to ensure the region is at its best to support the big day."
Coming events: Plucked Duck B&S, September 17-18.
Go to https://goondiwindiregion.com.au/events/ for what's on.
