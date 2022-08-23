Goondiwindi regional residents have been urged to have their say on the future of cycling routes.
Bike riders in smaller towns like Inglewood and Texas have been especially encouraged to give their feedback.
Goondiwindi Regional Council and the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) are working together to review and update the Principal Cycle Network (PCN) for the Goondiwindi region.
Because of a recent change in funding guidelines, Council can now access funds for cycling infrastructure upgrades in smaller towns such as Inglewood and Texas.
Council is especially urging residents in those communities to give their feedback to TMR about where they would like to see potential cycle routes.
Residents can give their feedback on the TMR consultation website, which also features an interactive map of current PCN-funded cycle ways in Goondiwindi:
Consultation will remain open until Wednesday, August 31.
"I really want to urge residents to give their feedback to TMR so that, together with Council, we can continue to create safe, high-quality cycle ways for our community," Cr Jason Watts said.
"Having safe routes for cycling is so important - especially in relatively small urban areas like Goondiwindi and our other towns, where there are so many attractions and facilities within a fairly short distance," he said.
"Whether you're cycling to work or school, or cycling with the family on the weekend, well-connecting cycling routes can encourage an active lifestyle and it goes without saying that cycling also has many great health benefits."
So far, the PCN has funded the construction of the following cycle paths in Goondiwindi:
For more information about the PCN, and how you can have your say, visit the TMR website:
