The last round of the competition this weekend is upon us and places in all grades are up for grabs.
In A grade, the minor premiership will be decided. Gatton have the better for and against but if they lose to Valleys and Wattles defeat Warwick, Wattles will be minor premiers.
Advertisement
Whereas Gatton may be minor premiers before they kick off on Sunday should Wattles lose to Warwick.
Highfields and Goondiwindi play for a double chance (third spot); it is not all too bad for the loser as they secure a home final.
Dalby have secured fifth spot. Congratulations to Dalby for making the semis this season after not being there last season. Also to Gatton who return to finals football after a number of seasons without finals.
In reserve grade, Wattles need to beat Warwick to secure the minor premiership but if they lose and Highfields defeat Goondiwindi, Highfields are minor premiers.
Goondiwindi, Valleys and Dalby are all in the picture.
If Goondiwindi and Valleys lose and Dalby win, then Dalby grab fifth spot.
If Goondiwindi and Valleys win and Warwick lose then they are level on 21 points with Warwick. The best on for and against gets fourth spot with a play-off for fifth.
If Goondiwindi win and Valleys lose then Goondiwindi secure fifth spot and vice versa in regards to Valleys. Either Valleys or Goondiwindi clinch a finals berth.
In the women's competition congratulations go to Gatton for securing the minor premiership.
If Gatton lose to Valleys and Highfields defeat Goondiwindi then Valleys get a double chance in the finals by securing third position.
If Goondiwindi defeat Highfields, they secure a double chance and third spot.
Highfields will host the Boars on Saturday with the ladies kicking off at 1.45.
Both teams are coming off losses.
Highfields have had a couple eye opening performances against Gatton and Wattles these last few rounds and are under pressure to regain their Madison Rasmussen form.
Goondiwindi are in form coming into this match.
There has been plenty of talk about their stretch into the finals and they have stood up so far.
They scored five tries to Wattles' four last week and were by no means disgraced.
Advertisement
MORE LOCAL SPORT:
This will be a ripper game - last season's grand finalists!
Both sides are capable of winning this match.
Highfields return home this weekend where they have only dropped one game this season against Wattles in round four.
This latest form concern of the Eagles is concerning given they have been amazing these last few seasons.
Advertisement
Their completion rate is good for 70 per cent of games but their defensive reaction when they turn over the ball has been poor for those 15 and 20 minute periods that hurts them.
Goondiwindi too have experienced lapses but they do react well and give their team every chance to win games.
They do have that knack to switch on when needed to win games.
Whereas Highfields also have that ability and I'm sure they'll turn up this weekend in this crucial game.
Still, given Highfields' recent form I cannot go past Goondiwindi in this one.
So, all is set for the last round of the season for a lot of the teams. Get out and support your favourite team!
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.