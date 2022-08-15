Goondiwindi's Mia and "Frog" Lowe have made the rifle shooting record books.
They are the first father/daughter duo to win the F open and F standard A Grade competition at state level, and one of only three parent and child combinations to win a 'Queens' event in one weekend.
The milestone came recently when the Lowes travelled to South Australia for Darren to participate in training as part of the national team. Most clubs will host a prize shoot in the week leading up to their state competition, known as the Queens.
About 75 competitors travelled from all over Australia to shoot across five divisions including open sight and scope classes, Darren shooting in the f open and Mia in the f standard.
"It's kind of like car racing; it's similar but with different rules," Darren explained. "So I shoot Formula 1 and Mia shoots V8 Supercars," he laughed. Darren can shoot with any calibre up to eight millimetres while Mia uses a 223 or 308.
It's a great honour for the pair, who explained some people had shot all their lives and never won a Queens event.
"They're pretty hard to win," Darren said. "Like all sports, it's a bounce of a ball on the day; you get a couple of rough calls and you're out of it, or you get a couple good ones and you're in."
And that's what happened to the 'team' at the weekend when they competed in the QLD Queens event in Brisbane.
Darren unfortunately placed 19th in the open; it just "wasn't his weekend".
He was joined by other locals Donald McClymont, Jamie Mettam, Michael "Pud" Heironymus and Lowell Tillack who placed second.
Mia placed fourth and her clubmate, Alan Griffiths joined her in the top 10. Mungindi's Ben Picton also had a top-10 finish in his class.
MORE NEWS:
Despite the less than desirable result at the weekend the Lowes have plenty achievements to celebrate, and more to look forward to.
Mia shot a perfect score the other day - 66 with 11 - basically like a hole in one in golf, apparently. "You don't get them often," Darren said.
They travel to the state championships when they are hosted every second year, and usually make a holiday out of the trip. They went to Western Australia in 2019, Victoria last year, and will be going to Canberra in 2023, if selected.
Mia made the state team for f standard and the team came second. While the f open team, which Darren was a member of, came first.
Gundy has a strong club with several club members in the QLD and Australian teams in their chosen disciplines.
The best is yet to come though, with the family preparing to travel to South Africa in March where Darren will join the Australian team to compete at the world titles, and Mia will also compete while there in the individuals event.
The teams event runs for two days and in the lead-up is the individual world championships, which anyone is eligible to shoot in, so Mia will compete but will face a bigger challenge.
"There is no f standard competition anywhere else in the world, other than Australia, so Mia will have to shoot F open. She has to step-up and compete with us but she'll go alright," Darren said.
It's not a bad accomplishment for the duo who have only been shooting competitively for a relatively short time, Darren starting in 2016 and Mia in 2018.
"When I was a kid my grandfather and father shot," Darren said.
"My mates always wanted me to come back and shoot so when I quit working in the mines I did. Mia used to tag along and then she was allowed to compete when she turned 11."
Darren said the sport was slowly getting more exposure, saying social media helped. He said there were more opportunities for people to get involved with events like 'come and try' days.
"If you want to challenge yourself it's a good sport," he said. This sport gives you the opportunity to meet so many new people and travel across Australia."
