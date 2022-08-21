GOONDIWINDI artist, author and coach Robyn Beeston has launched her fourth globally-acclaimed online art auction known as the '100-Day Project'.
This social media art and storytelling auction showcases a new painting and story every day for 100 days. It is a project capturing the imagination of many people.
Advertisement
Specialising in creating captivating, storytelling art, the mission of the popular online 100-Day Project is to share which are representative of one woman's meaning of a successful life.
"I think people like the 100-Day Project because these stories are about everyday things," Ms Beeston said.
"The words and the paintings are quirky and relatable. It's a culmination of lighthearted topics to make you smile, think and be grateful," she said.
The project, launched in 2019 via Instagram, began as a way of activating Ms Beeston's own passion for art and storytelling.
Since then, the rural artist has reached communities across Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
The 2022 100-Day Project is a nod to Ms Beeston's watercolour expertise, captivating still-life imagery of nature, the home and nostalgia.
Ms Beeston, an accomplished artist, author and transformation coach, says she hopes her art and stories helps people feel connected, inspired and entertained - regardless of where they are in the world and the stage they are up to.
"It is part memoir, part self-help, and a large part whimsical reflection about what makes a successful life," she said.
"The 100-Day Project is joyful, with short snippets of writing to add to the picture. It is a celebration of self-awareness and growth, of beautiful watercolours and nonsense, which after all - is relished by the wisest women."
Each day until late November, Ms Beeston will be posting a painting and its story to her Instagram account, @robyn.beeston, where people can bid on each painting.
The highest bidder takes home the original artwork.
To view the 100-Day Project or find out more about artist Robyn Beeston, visit her website or instagram page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.