It's been two years in the making, so you know the Mungindi Cotton Growers Association 2022 Charity Golf Day will be tee-rific!
The Mungindi CGA is driving full swing to raise more than $20,000 at their novelty nine-hole Ambrose to support their local schools, hospital, aged care facilities and sporting clubs.
To help the growers achieve their target, you need to grab a group of three, some crazy costumes and sign up for a fabulous day of fun.
President, Tristram Hertslet, said to cater to a broader, non-golfing audience, the day features novelties such as 'blindfolded putting' and the 'toilet seat tee-off'.
He said golfing prowess was not necessary.
"Look at local grower Ben Warby. Every time he takes out his putter, we have to yell 'fore', but Ben still turns up every year to support his community," Mr Hertslet joked.
He said with COVID concerns postponing the event twice, the committee was grateful their generous sponsors had continued to support Mungindi.
Mr Hertslet said non-golfers are invited to join in the day at the midday marquee lunch where the platinum sponsors will distribute donations from the event.
"It's about raising much needed funds, but also about our small community coming together and sharing a good day out."
The day starts at 9am for a 9.30 am tee-off on Friday, August 26.
To register or sponsor, contact secretary Nellie Lawson via email at jlawson@elders.com.au or phone 0458 766 197.
