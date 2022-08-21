Need a parking space? Don't forget the public Bowen Street Car Park!
Goondiwindi Regional Council is reminding residents, visitors and businesses that free, all-day off-street parking is available at 36-42 Bowen Street, formerly known as the Co-Op car park and adjacent to the dentist.
Advertisement
Council bought the car park as a public asset for off-street parking in 2021 and has recently installed additional signage to indicate that the site allows public parking.
The car park is currently marked out for light vehicles, with future plans to re-mark the bays for up to 54 cars, as well as an additional entrance to allow drive-through parking for caravans, RVs or other long vehicles.
Council encourages all drivers who need to park for longer than two hours to use the many free off-street all-day car parks in the Goondiwindi CBD, such as 36-42 Bowen Street.
Councillor Jason Watts said the car park supports retailers and other businesses by freeing up short-term parking in the main street for customers.
"Anyone who has been in the CBD on a busy morning can tell you that Goondiwindi is a thriving regional hub, servicing thousands of residents and visitors from miles around," Cr Watts said.
"We want to make sure those central main street parking spaces are available for the many shoppers accessing those shops and cafes, or for people who need short-term parking to carry out whatever other business they have in the main street," he said.
"I also want to especially encourage business owners to recommend their staff use the free, off-street parking spaces, and to avoid parking in front of other businesses on Marshall Street in particular. In most cases, all-day parking is available in an adjoining street, and likely less than a 100-metre walk away.
"Council bought the Bowen Street car park as an investment in public parking for residents, businesses and visitors alike last year. But I think in some cases, the public perception is still that it's a private car park - whether for patrons of the dentist business or the former Co-Op building.
"I want to re-iterate that this is not the case - the Bowen Street car park is now public land and the car park is available for all who need to use it while in Goondiwindi, and council has recently installed additional signage indicating this."
Goondiwindi CBD, including Marshall Street: cars only, two-hour parking between the hours of 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12 noon on Saturdays. Disability parking bays are provided for the use of disability parking permit holders only.
Free, all-day off-street parking areas for cars:
Free, all-day off-street parking areas for caravans, trailers and large vehicles: Bowen Street (between Herbert Street and McLean Street).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.