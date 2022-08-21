Goondiwindi Argus
Bowen Street offers free, unlimited parking in Goondiwindi CBD

Updated August 22 2022 - 1:00am, first published August 21 2022 - 8:00pm
Councillor Jason Watts encourages drivers, who need to park for longer than two hours, to use the many free off-street all-day car parks in the Goondiwindi CBD, such as 36-42 Bowen Street.

Need a parking space? Don't forget the public Bowen Street Car Park!

