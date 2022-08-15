Local patients could go without essential healthcare if more volunteers aren't found to support the Goondiwindi Meditrans Service.
Meditrans is the essential, local Goondiwindi service that transports patients to specialist healthcare appointments in Toowoomba, and is totally reliant upon volunteers.
Without volunteers, the service would simply not be possible, and that means some local patients may not be able to access essential healthcare such as cancer treatment.
Meditrans is an essential service that is quite unique to the Goondiwindi community. It's a free service providing transport to Toowoomba for eligible residents to receive specialist medical services not available in Goondiwindi, such as chemotherapy, radiology, renal dialysis, diagnostic medicine and more. These can be life-saving services that are not available locally.
Now in its fifth year of service, local demand for the service has increased significantly. With more patients needing transport than ever before (currently up to 35 each month), plus COVID-19 challenges and some of the regular volunteers being away, Meditrans desperately needs more volunteers to ensure local patients can access the healthcare they need.
"It would be devastating to so many if Goondiwindi were to lose this vital service," GRC councillor, Phil O'Shea, said.
"Driving for Meditrans is a rewarding way to support people in Goondiwindi with no local family or support system around them," Cr O'Shea said.
"Volunteers can take a friend or chaperone along with them during the drive, and you get a free coffee with each shift," he said.
"It's also a great way to meet new people. Our volunteers enjoy lunch gatherings along with knowing they're doing great things for our community."
The Meditrans car travels to Toowoomba almost every day, but you can commit to as little as five days per year, and pick which days work for you.
Cr O'Shea applauded the current volunteers for all they do in the community.
"I want to thank and commend everyone who gives their time to drive for Meditrans to ensure local people can access the healthcare they need," he said.
"I also want to strongly encourage other residents to consider taking part in this wonderful initiative to help out our neighbours."
The service is heavily sponsored by local businesses. Tait Auto Group supplies and services the vehicle. At the beginning of 2022, David Tait provided Meditrans with a brand new Ford Everest.
Goondiwindi Tyre Service provide tyres and tyre service, while The Larder provides drivers with coffee and many of the clients generously make donations. Other local businesses also donate anonymously.
Goondiwindi Regional Council launched the service in 2017 and Meditrans is funded by the Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network LTD and the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service, and is administered through the council.
If you have an open driver's licence and could give as little as one day every few months, you can join the amazing team of wonderful volunteers by contacting Sue Salisbury on 0436 668 763.
