Reviewing the Toyota RAV4: Things you need to know

The Toyota RAV4 is known for its excellent fuel efficiency and reliability. Picture: Supplied

The Toyota RAV4 is a compact SUV known for its reliability and capability. If you're considering buying this car, read on to learn more about the model and its features.



The Toyota RAV4 is a small sport utility vehicle (SUV) with many great features. This car has been well-received by drivers for many years, which is why the company continues to release updated models.

It also comes in various trims, so you can choose one that best suits your needs and budget. If you're interested in learning more about the compact SUV, keep reading this article.



Here you will find the top ten things you need to know about the new Toyota RAV4 car review before buying one.

New Toyota RAV4

The new Toyota RAV4 comes with a refreshed design. There are new front and rear fascias, a new grille, and LED headlights. Inside the car, you will find a new steering wheel, a new instrument cluster, a new center console, and a new shift knob. Four trims are available: the XLE, XLE Hybrid, XLE Hybrid Limited, and XLE Sport.

Sport trim

The Toyota RAV4 XLE Sport comes with a 3.5L V6 engine that generates an impressive 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. This model is intended for those who like sportier-looking SUVs and need a lot of power for towing and hauling heavy loads.

The XLE Sport is the most expensive model in the lineup, but you get the extra power, a more stylish and aggressive exterior look, and a firmer suspension, among other features.

Limited trim

The Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid Limited comes with a more potent hybrid powertrain. It has a few additional features, such as a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and Toyota Safety Sense-Plus. The XLE Hybrid Limited is the most expensive trim in the lineup. It's ideal for those who want a classy-looking SUV that's also efficient and eco-friendly.

Engine and performance

The engine options available in all the Toyota RAV4 include 2.5L 4-cylinder, 3.5L V6, and 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid. The base model comes with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine that generates 185 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the XLE Hybrid has a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and an electric motor that generates 194 horsepower.

The other two trims have a 3.5L V6 engine that generates 267 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. All of these engines are efficient and provide decent power and performance.

Fuel efficiency and reliability

The Toyota RAV4 is known for its excellent fuel efficiency and reliability. The XLE comes with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. It gets up to 8.4 L/100 km in the city and 6.7 L/100 km on the highway when fully loaded. The XLE Hybrid comes with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. It gets up to 7.128 L/100 km in the city and 7.588 L/100 km on the highway.

The XLE Hybrid Limited comes with a 3.5L V6 engine and an automatic transmission. It gets up to 9.047 L/100 km in the city and 7.128 L/100 km on the highway. These models are great for everyday use and won't put a big dent in your wallet.

Safety features

The Toyota RAV4 comes with a number of standard and optional safety features. There are adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams. There's also a rearview camera, collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, and pedestrian detection.

The Toyota RAV4 also comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty on the hybrid battery. It's a good SUV for those who want a safe and reliable vehicle with an extended warranty. The Toyota RAV4 needs to be given a thorough inspection for defects before you buy it. You should look for rust, damage, wear and tear, and other issues affecting the car's performance and longevity.

Also, check the car's warranty coverage and maintenance history to see whether it's worth the price.

Pros

The Toyota RAV4 is a roomy car that can comfortably fit up to five passengers. It has a spacious cabin with lots of storage compartments. The model also has a versatile and valuable cargo area with lots of room. The Toyota RAV4 is also very fuel efficient so it won't put a big dent in your wallet. It comes with lots of standard and optional safety features. It also has extended warranty coverage.

The model is reliable, so you can expect it to last many years. The Toyota RAV4 is excellent for daily driving because it's comfortable, affordable, and efficient.

Cons

The Toyota RAV4 is an older model, so it lacks many of the latest technology and comfort features found in newer models. It also doesn't have many advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warnings. It's not a very stylish car, and it doesn't come in many color options or trims. The Toyota RAV4 is not a very powerful car and doesn't come with a high-end engine.

Final word

The Toyota RAV4 is excellent for daily driving, but it's not really a car you'd want to go on a road trip with. It's an older model, so it lacks many of the latest technology and comfort features found in newer models. The Toyota RAV4 is not very stylish and doesn't come in many color options or trims. It's also not a very powerful car and doesn't come with a high-end engine.