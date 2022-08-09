It's the trendiest place for a weekend road trip in the region at the moment, but The Vicarage Cafe at North Star will be serving up more than just good food on August 26.
Home-grown talent, Benny Nelson, is set to bring Perry Street Park to the bush to pack out the back yard of the cafe.
Lifelong friends and farmers, Simon Doolin and James Hardcastle are the owners of The Vicarage Cafe which is the Vicar's former residence that has been converted.
The local guys are hoping to bring some energy and excitement to the town and create a night for the locals to remember after a few years of hardships.
It will be a one-off performance from the band in the town where Benny performed his first ever gig.
"My Dad, Paul called me about organising the event as there has been a lot of hardships in the community and among my Dad's friends back home that have been a part of my life since I was a little boy," Benny said. So The Vicarage being the new spot for the region and owned by Hardy and Doolin, we all decided to make it into one hell of a party," he said. "I particularly remember James always being supportive and wanting to put on a show with me since playing at the North Star Sporting Club, which is where I played my first ever paid gigs as a 12-year-old alongside my Dad."
The largest group of the band's online following still comes from Benny's home and the locals have always supported his career in music.
"Gigs like this don't often happen out there, so we wanted to give the opportunity for our supporters to see us live again," Benny said.
"We're hoping everyone gets around it and we pack out the backyard of The Vicarage because we think it's going to be really special for us on stage to see a large home crowd, but also great for those who get to come together as a community and share the experience," he said.
The Vicarage show will give the band a taste of what a country crowd can give them before they return to the region to play at this year's Plucked Duck B&S Ball.
Tickets are limited so get in quick to secure your spot. They are available through eventbrite or you can find a link on the band's Facebook page. Gundy's Split Image will also be the opening act so don't miss this great event.
