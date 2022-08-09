Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Rotary Gourmet in Gundy has been cancelled for the third year in a row

CB
By Cady Biddle
Updated August 9 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CANCELLED: Sadly we'll have to wait yet another year before we can enjoy Gourmet in Gundy again. Photo: File

Gourmet in Gundy will not go ahead this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.