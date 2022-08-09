Gourmet in Gundy will not go ahead this year.
This will be the third consecutive year COVID has caused the cancellation of one of the region's most-anticipated events, which was meant to be held on September 4. Chairman of the Rotary Gourmet in Gundy organising committee, Danny Wilkie, said they had to make the tough call when exhibitors couldn't be secured.
"We didn't have enough vendors to provide the sort of experience we are accustom to, and that people expect," Mr Wilkie said.
He said staffing was an issue for the vendors.
"Our fear was we'd get right to the point of having made a commitment, put in a lot of expense and effort, and we wouldn't have the people there we want or need."
Normally the event hosts 20-30 stallholders with thousands in attendance.
"It's a lovely day to relax on the grass, have a few drinks, sample wonderful food and enjoy music while all the kids play around. It's just good, clean fun really," Mr Wilkie said.
"The event hasn't been run for the past two years with COVID lockdowns and everything making it virtually impossible. This year we were hopeful to go ahead and push through but we ran into brick wall," he said.
"Our sponsors have been magnificent and they see the value in Gourmet so we were conscience about being able to provide the sort of event they'd be expecting and our visitors would be expecting.
"We also get quite a lot of help from other community organisations like the Girl Guides, Care and tri club. We have a huge response from others to help so it's a disappointment for them too of course.
"And the other disappointing aspect is that the profit we make from the event goes directly back into the community's various organisations but we won't have that money to put back into the community again this year.
"It's a disappointing result; we're pretty devastated by it all," Mr Wilkie said.
Anyone who has pre-purchased tickets will receive a full refund. "That process will take a little bit of time to get organised but rest assured everybody will get refunds," Mr Wilkie said.
"We'll now put all our efforts into making sure next year is bigger and better as they say.
"And as it is, Rotary has a fairly full book of events so we'll get ready for one of the next ones, helping with the 'Lanescape' festival in October," he said.
