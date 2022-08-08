Goondiwindi Argus
Goondiwindi Boars defeat Dalby in round 16 of the TRL competition

By Andrew O'Brien
Updated August 8 2022 - 3:20am, first published 3:00am
ALL CLASS: One of A-Grade's stars, Trae Bennetto, scored 22 points during the 'ladies day' match. He is pictured with one of the many local ladies enjoying the annual event, Brooklyn Green. Photo: Sherry Gibson

Goondiwindi played their best game of the season when they comprehensively defeated Dalby 55-16 on Saturday night, which also doubled as the club's 'ladies day'.

