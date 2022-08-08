Goondiwindi played their best game of the season when they comprehensively defeated Dalby 55-16 on Saturday night, which also doubled as the club's 'ladies day'.
Dalby started well leading 16-6 after 20 minutes with good tries by Sam Fermor (2) and Mike Gaur and were in control of the match.
But Goondiwindi got out of low gear and into top gear and scored eight unanswered tries to take out the match.
It was an impressive win by the Boars with player of the match Malcolm McGrady scoring four tries.
Trae Bennetto scored a total of 22 points kicking nine from nine conversions plus a try.
Travis Waddell, Liam Close and Conor Clement laid the platform in the first half for their team to deliver in the rest of the match.
Dalby had no answer and their unforced errors added to their loss. Despite Xavier Manley's courageousness.
But it was all Goondiwindi and they were very polished in their display.
The Boars go into a tough period where they play Wattles and Highfields away in their last two rounds but if they keep this standard, they will be difficult to discount in defending their premiership.
A grade: Goondiwindi 55 (Malcolm McGrady 4, Luke Buckle 2, Trae Bennetto, Geoffrey Prince, Tom Davis tries Trae Bennetto 9 goals, David McGrady field goal) defeated Dalby 16 (Sam Fermor 2, Mike Gaur tries Dylan Taylor, Michael Markey goals). Women: Goondiwindi 16 d. Dalby 4 and Reserve Grade: Goondiwindi 36 d. Dalby 6
