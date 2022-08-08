Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

EPA's Aboriginal Land Clean Up and Prevention program to be run by Toomelah Local Aboriginal Land Council

By Newsroom
August 8 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDING: Toomelah Local Aboriginal Land Council has been awarded funding for a community waste project to help clean-up and prevent illegal dumping. Photo: File

Toomelah Local Aboriginal Land Council has been awarded funding for a community waste project to help clean-up and prevent illegal dumping on its land.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.