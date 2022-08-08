Toomelah Local Aboriginal Land Council has been awarded funding for a community waste project to help clean-up and prevent illegal dumping on its land.
The local LALC will join 10 others across NSW which will collectively receive more than $780,000 in funding as part of the latest round of the Aboriginal Land Clean Up and Prevention (ALCUP) program rub by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
Cleaning up reserves and campgrounds, removing caravans and chemical containers, building fences and stopping illegal access to dumping hot spots are among the planned ALCUP projects and clean-up activities.
EPA executive director engagement, education and programs, Liesbet Spanjaard, said all the grant recipients looked forward to restoring and protecting their land.
"Illegal dumping of waste is an all too prevalent problem. These grants can help Local Aboriginal Land Councils take steps to tackle the issue," Ms Spanjaard said.
"The successful programs have already had a positive impact on protecting cultural and natural resources from illegal dumping," she said.
"Previously the program across the state has funded clean-up work, surveillance cameras, deterrence signage, education and awareness programs, and bush regeneration.
"Since 2006, the program has seen more than 6,000 tonnes of waste cleaned up, with over 1300 tonnes of waste safely disposed of at landfills and more than 1700 tonnes of materials recycled."
More information about the ALCUP program is available on the EPA website.
