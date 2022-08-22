After a career in professional rugby, former Goondiwindi local Gene Fairbanks, says he "fell into" real estate but admits it does suit his skill set.
Mr Fairbanks' experience as an elite athlete has taught him great inter-personal skills, team work, commitment and leadership. This coupled with his own business enterprises has seen him rapidly develop a real estate career.
Joining the Ray White family six years ago, Mr Fairbanks has led the Bowral office from strength to strength, growing the team to nine and opening his second location in Berrima.
He is now hitting the trifecta of offices, set to take the real estate offering in the Southern Highlands to new heights with the opening of Ray White Moss Vale.
"Opening on the main street of Moss Vale gives us a neat little triangle between three of our beautiful villages in the Southern Highlands, so we can capture as much buyer inquiry as possible for our listed properties Bowral, Berrima and Moss Vale," Mr Fairbanks said.
Mr Fairbanks played in Canberra and Sydney with the Brumbies, his wife's family lived in Bowral so when he finished playing in Japan, they headed closer to her home to be near them.
"We love the Highlands and it's a great place to raise our four kids," he said. "It's been a very busy seven years trying to establish our business and growing a young family.
"It's a really exciting time for us as we are building a house in Berrima but also a very testing time as we have committed to keep growing our business throughout the Southern Highlands."
Mr Fairbanks said as a child growing up in the country, at Goondiwindi, it was hard to work out exactly what to do as a profession.
"All I ever wanted to do was play rugby and through a lot of hard work and sacrifice I got to play until I was 32," he said.
"Outside of rugby my parents constantly encouraged me to try as many things as I could. I found this so valuable as I slowly ticked off things I knew I definitely didn't want to do. I eventually tried real estate and loved it."
Mr Fairbanks said the past six years with the Ray White group has been greatly rewarding for him and his team.
"We are thrilled to partner with Ray White in our third office; the training and support from the corporate team is so valuable to building our business," he said.
"We are known as the auction agents here in town and we love bringing fantastic video, social media and traditional marketing to our clients."
Mr Fairbanks said that having a shopfront was very important in a small country town, and that he was excited to build upon the reputation of his business in the region.
"The Southern Highlands is a geographically unique area, made up of small towns all close to one another, and Moss Vale is a growing community with 1500 homes being built over the next three years.
"We are already quite well established in Moss Vale, and we have a huge amount of inquiries from Sydney-siders willing to buy in any of our villages around Bowral," he said.
It is no secret that the past couple of years has seen a huge influx of Sydney-siders as well as interstate tree-changers flocking to the region.
"Even in a shifting market, regional areas like ours are still performing really well, particularly since the pandemic when people realised they no longer wanted to be in the busy cities," Mr Fairbanks said.
Moss Vale has a population of around 9000, with more and more people flocking to the area for its peace and quiet, community spirit and lifestyle farms.
"It is a wonderful area, with beautiful cafes and antique shops, as well as the city conveniences that people want," Mr Fairbanks said.
The team said that the majority of their focus over the next 12 months would be on generating their name and reputation in the area, now that they have a base to call home in Moss Vale.
"We want to really grow into the area, and recruit more brilliant young agents to service the property needs of our region," Mr Fairbanks said.
"Our key strength is our people, and we already have a mix of very experienced local agents, as well as dynamic young agents from Sydney who bring their client bases with them."
Ray White New South Wales CEO Andrew McCulloch congratulated Mr Fairbanks on the expansion into his third location, and the huge impact he has had on the group so far.
"Gene and his team have built such a fantastic business and have firmly established themselves as the go-to agency in the region, so it is a natural progression for them to expand across to Moss Vale," Mr McCulloch said.
"We congratulate Gene and the extended Ray White Bowral family, and I personally can't wait to see what he achieves in this next phase of his career."
