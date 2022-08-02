Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Talwood residents can have their saying about dividing name

IJ
By Ian Jones
August 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talwood residents have been urged to have their say about dividing name. They have until until August 31.

Talwood residents will have the opportunity to have their say on the future name of their town and surrounding localities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.