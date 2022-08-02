Finally, a reminder to all residents to be extremely wary of providing any personal or financial details over the phone or online. Council has recently been made aware of a scam in neighbouring regions, in which a person poses as a council employee and requests personal information. Please remember: Council will never initiate a phone call asking you to pay any rates or Council charges by credit card. (Residents ARE able to pay fees and charges over the phone by credit card - but Council will not initiate the phone call.) If you are at all in doubt, hang up and contact Council through formal channels: 07 4671 7400 or mail@grc.qld.gov.au