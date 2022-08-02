Goondiwindi Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Emus, Hawks and Boars all have big wins

IJ
By Ian Jones
August 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Riddles Oval complex was filled to the brim with young and old football players and fans from Dalby to Toowomba on Saturday. Junior rugby kicked it all off.

It was another weekend of top wins for Goondiwindi football codes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.