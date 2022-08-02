It was another weekend of top wins for Goondiwindi football codes.
The rugby union Emus continued their dominate form.
Advertisement
They downed the Toowoomba Bears 42-17 in A Grade and 58-7 in B Grade.
Over at Riddles One the afl Hawks' women downed Dalby 13.9-85 to 3.0-18 while the men were pushed in a tough encounter winning 8.9-57 to 6.10-46.
The women were convincing but the men had to dig deep against a fiery Dalby side.
It was, in the end, a good win for the Hawks who held their nerve over the Swans who had beaten them in their last match at Dalby.
The women were too classy fora a Dalby outfit who played better than the scoreboard suggests.
The Goondiwindi rugby league Boars had a big win against Pittsworth 50-4.
Here's Andrew O'Brien's report.
Goondiwindi continued on their winning way with a 50-4 victory over Pittsworth at Gilbert Oval on Sunday.
Geoffrey Prince, Chris Woodbridge and Jed Kindt all scored doubles with Tom Davis playing well in a player-of-the match performance.
Goondiwindi 50 (Geoffrey Prince 2, Chris Woodbridge 2, Jed Kindt 2, Mal McGrady, Ash Jarrett, Michael Hazard tries Chris Woodbridge 7 goals) defeated Pittsworth 4 (Mason Bloom try) Reserve Grade Goondiwindi 28 d. Pittsworth 16 Women Goondiwindi won on forfeit to Pittsworth.
CLIVE BERGHOFER LAND SALES RESERVE GRADE results:
Souths 36 d. Brothers 10 Valleys 32 d. Oakey 26 Gatton 70 d. Newtown 8 Goondiwindi 28 d. Pittsworth 16 Wattles 30 d. Highfields 12.
Ladder: Wattles 27, Highfields 26, Gatton 22, Goondiwindi 17, Warwick 17, Dalby 16, Pittsworth 15, Valleys 15, Souths 11, Brothers 10, Oakey 3, Newtown 1.
HUTCHISONS BUILDERS A GRADE results
Brothers 40 d. Souths 20 Dalby 24 d. Warwick 12 Gatton 110 d. Newtown 4 Goondiwindi 50 d. Pittsworth 4 Oakey 28 drew with Valleys 28 Wattles 25 d. Highfields 6.
Ladder: Gatton 25,Wattles 25, Highfields 23, Goondiwindi 23, Dalby 21, Valleys 18, Warwick 15, Oakey 10, Souths 7, Brothers 7, Pittsworth 5, Newtown 1
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.