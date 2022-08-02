All (bush) roads will lead to Goondiwindi

More than 100 Queensland bush council delegates are expected to gather in Goondiwindi next year for the 2023 Bush Councils Convention.
Goondiwindi has been selected by the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) to be the host town for the signature conference for the rural, remote and regional Queensland councils.
Advertisement
The announcement comes as the 2022 convention, themed 'Dirt, Dust and Determination,' wraps up this week in Barcaldine in Central West Queensland.
GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM and a number of Goondiwindi Regional Council were in in attendance last week.Speaking from Barcaldine, Cr Springborg said he was already looking forward to welcoming our fellow Queensland bush councils to Goondiwindi in 2023.
"I'm delighted by the announcement that Goondiwindi will host the three-day convention next year," he said. "Goondiwindi is a wonderful example of a progressive, innovative and thriving Queensland country town and we look forward to showcasing why we're known as 'Regional Australia at its Best'."
The convention is hosted every two years, with the current event in Barcaldine postponed from 2021. The 2019 Bush Council Convention in Roma was reported to inject more than $100,000 into the hosting region, with more than 150 delegates of mayors, councillors and staff from across the state in attendance.
Cr Springborg, who holds Council's portfolio for Tourism and Economic Development, said the announcement was also great news for our local retailers and hospitality businesses.
"With upwards of 100 delegates likely to gather in Goondiwindi for three or four nights, it's great news for our local hotels, cafes, pubs and restaurants, and shops," he said.
"This is just one example of state-level or even national functions and events that the region should be attracting to drive opportunities for stimulating our local businesses and economy," he said. "We are very fortunate here in Goondiwindi to have the kinds of facilities and services that allow us to successfully host a big event such as this."
Cr Springborg said the convention would be an opportunity to come together and find solutions for some of the big issues facing rural and regional councils, such as roads, water security and infrastructure.
"The LGAQ has put on an informative and productive event here in Barcaldine for 2022, with great opportunities for shared learnings and collaboration between regional councils," he said.
"I want to thank the LGAQ for choosing the Goondiwindi Region and look forward to the 2023 event in Goondiwindi to discuss the shared challenges and opportunities facing regional councils today."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.