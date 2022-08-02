Goondiwindi Argus
All (bush) roads will lead to Goondiwindi

By Ian Jones
August 2 2022 - 7:00pm
"Bush" Councils from aross Queensland will head to Goondiwindi next year. Pic courtesy of Tim Bateup.

More than 100 Queensland bush council delegates are expected to gather in Goondiwindi next year for the 2023 Bush Councils Convention.

