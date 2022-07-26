The Boars, Emus and Hawks all had big wins on the weekend.
The rugby league Boars had a "princely" win over Souths 60-6, the Emus trounced Gatton 69-10 in rugby union while the aussie rules' Hawks grabbed third spot in a dominate display against Kingaroy while the Hawk women secured second spot after an 80-point victory.
Advertisement
They will be hoping to celebrate a win over Dalby on Saturday when they host their annual Ladies' Day.
Here's the TRL's Andrew O'Brien's story about the Boars' win. Goondiwindi winger Geoffrey Prince grabbed six tries in his side's 60-6 triumph over Souths at Gold Park on the weekend.
Halves-pairing David McGrady and Micky Hazard warmed up for their finals assault with a polished display. Souths were not disgraced and tried hard all match.
Goondiwindi 60 (Geoffrey Prince 6, Trae Bennetto 2, David McGrady, Michael Hazard, Brendon McGrady, Chris Woodbridge tries Chris Woodbridge 6 goals) defeated Souths 6 (Russell Fletcher try Ben Cook goal)
Webcke Price Medal Points 3 Geoffrey Prince (Goondiwindi) 2 David McGrady (Goondiwindi) 1 Michael Hazard (Goondiwindi)
Reserve Grade
Goondiwindi 50 v Souths 20
Women's ladder: Gatton 20, Newtown 17, Valleys 13, Oakey 11, Goondiwindi 10, Highfields 7, Dalby 5, Brothers 5, Pittsworth 2
Reserve Grade results
Wattles 20 d. Pittsworth 16
Oakey 68 d. Newtown 6
Goondiwindi 50 d. Souths 20
Valleys 48 d. Brothers 0
Highfields 38 Dalby 0
Gatton 16 d. Warwick 12
Ladder: Highfields 26, Wattles 25, Gatton 20, Dalby 16, Goondiwindi 15, Warwick 15, Pittsworth 15, Valleys 13, Brothers 10, Souths 9, Oakey 3, Newtown 1
A Grade results
Advertisement
Gatton 16 d. Warwick 12
Wattles 56 d. Pittsworth 4
Goondiwindi 60 d. Souths 6
Oakey 80 d. Newtown 6
Valleys 38 d. Newtown 16
Highfields 32 d. Dalby 6
Advertisement
Ladder: Wattles 23, Gatton 23, Highfields 23, Goondiwindi 21, Dalby 19, Valleys 17, Warwick 15, Oakey 9, Souths 7, Pittsworth 5, Brothers 5, Newtown 1
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.