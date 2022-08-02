"Unfortunately, during the March 21 flood event in Texas, some farmers were relying on that important BoM data to make decisions about whether or when to move livestock and infrastructure. That data turned out not to be correct, and the resulting losses were significant. People's lives and livelihoods depend on the accuracy of that data," he said. "I want to thank the BoM for this visit to the Goondiwindi Region and for their willingness to listen to local concerns and commitment to reviewing the current modelling as a priority."