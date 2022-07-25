Are you good enough to be an Olympiian?
Well Goondiwindi and regional athletes from across a spectrum of sports can find out at the Goondiwindi PCYC tomorrow from 3.30 to 5.30pm.
Advertisement
It's for 13-23 year-olds.
Athletes have been urged to register at qld.gov.au/youfor2032.
The starter's gun has sounded on Youfor2032 Queensland athlete search for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Sport Minister and Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympic and Paralympic Sport and Engagement Stirling Hinchliffe said Youfor2032 was Australia's largest ever athlete talent identification program.
"Youfor2032 registrations givei coaches, teachers and parents the chance to nominate aspiring young Queensland athletes for a fast-track to the medal winners' podium at the 2032 Games," Mr Hinchliffe said.
"Initially the QAS anticipates up to 50,000 Youfor2032 registrations with talent scouts selecting 20,000 young Queenslanders for comprehensive athletic testing.
"Each will be assessed for speed, endurance, agility, resilience, cognitive ability, winning mindset and determination for gold in 2032.
"Youfor2032 expects to discover around 400 athletes, giving them access to great coaches, excellent facilities and expert support to accelerate development across 17 sports, from triathlon to sprint canoeing.
Talent scouts have begun testing up to 20,000 young athletes in the Darling Downs and South West in May, North West Queensland, Far North, North and Central Queensland during June and July and Wide Bay and South East Queensland in July and August.
The talent identification program is looking for potential Olympians aged 13 to 23 and prospective Paralympians from 13 to 30.
Paralympics Australia CEO Catherine Clark said a Paralympics at home provided a once-in-a-generation opportunity not only for emerging para-athletes, but more broadly for people with a disability. "High-performance requires incredible courage, hard work and perseverance, traits Queenslanders are renowned for, so I am confident we are going to unearth some exciting talent," Ms Clark said.
"We want to provide you an opportunity to see how good you could be, while recognising the journey of pursing excellence is demanding,"QAS CEO Chelsea Warr
Emma McKeon, Youfor2032 Ambassador and 11-time Olympic medallist encouraged young Goondiwindi athletes to take the leap and register for the QAS Youfor2032 program.
"There is nothing more rewarding than working towards a goal and pushing to be the best version of yourself," Ms McKeon said.
"I am incredibly excited to help the Queensland Academy of Sport, who have been pivotal in the road to my Olympic success, on their quest to find the next generation of medallists."
The Youfor2032 testing session will put aspiring Goondiwindi Olympians through their paces in a series of endurance, agility, and speed exercises in order for them to qualify as potential future stars.
"I am incredibly excited to help the Queensland Academy of Sport, who have been pivotal in the road to my Olympic success, on their quest to find the next generation of medallists."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.