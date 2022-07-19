More Max was favorite in the Combined Hoteliers QTIS Maiden Plate over 1000m and once again looked the winner until the Leon Cross Warialda-trained Tycoon Jim, well ridden by Jacob Golden came from the clouds to reign in what seemed an unassailable lead. Tycoon Jim was $8 after being as much as $21 was best price. Level One ran an honest race and will soon win a maiden at a bit more distance.