The the first leg of the $10,000 bonus Border Cups Triple Crown series was run at Gunsynd Park Goondiwindi on Saturday.
And the Toowoomba-trained The Irons was just too strong in a quality race,winning the Carrington Cotton Boggabilla Cup. Owner Trainer Jason Gregory and jockey Emma McPherson combined for the second leg of a winning double.
The Irons began favorite at $2.80 and rightly so after a last start placing at Doomben. The giant horse Carlin Trend $3.60 was well in the market as was the rising three-year-old Crack of Doom $3.50 but the old handicapper was just too good. Another good old handicapper, Maddiara tested The Irons to take second with Crack of Doom finishing in third place.
The Irons will now go on his merry way to St George on July 30 and try to wind up the big three culminating at Talwood on August 14 and take the $10,000 cash bonus.
Racing commenced with the Ambrose Haulage, Boggabilla Country Club Class B over 1200m with a full field of 12 at the gates. In what was an open affair, Craiglea Agena looked the winner until Milagro for Olivia Webb sprouted wings and collared the early leader to win by a half-length. Both horses were about $5 with Pinnaroo in third.
More Max was favorite in the Combined Hoteliers QTIS Maiden Plate over 1000m and once again looked the winner until the Leon Cross Warialda-trained Tycoon Jim, well ridden by Jacob Golden came from the clouds to reign in what seemed an unassailable lead. Tycoon Jim was $8 after being as much as $21 was best price. Level One ran an honest race and will soon win a maiden at a bit more distance.
Jeff Hannaford Accounting BM 65 over 1000m was next to jump and this was the first leg of a winning double for Jason Gregory and Emma McPherson. Peachies Dream had won her last two starts and was sent out a $2.80 favorite but just like the first two races, the early leader and favorite was swamped on the line by Copper Sunset at $3.20. Tinder was back in third place.
Race Four was the Morella Ag, Goondiwindi Cotton BM 55 over 1400m and the ever-consistent Abb Roy was well ridden by Shannon Apthorpe for Warwick trainer Mick Hemmings, defeating local hero Fitzroy Boy. Fitzroy Boy, ridden by Brisbane apprentice Lilli Barr was the early leader and was headed by Abb Roy in the straight, then fought back to regain the lead but in the last bound, Apthorpe lifted Abb Roy to win by a nose. Persian Front was third.
Punters had to wait until Race Five when the good thing of the day, got the money. Uchida ridden by boom Brisbane Apprentice Emily Lang was a $2.40 favorite and this time the early leader was just too good for the rest of the field. Craiglea Clio and Corsucan tried hard but the strong form behind the Geran trained winner was the telling factor.
And so ended what was a great day of country racing at Gunsynd Park. Unfortunately, the club could not supply the normal TAB service due to Covid within the staff but the eight on-course bookmakers catered for every punter's needs.
Given the number of things on in the town, a reasonable crowd attended and patrons witnessed some very good racing. Next meeting in the immediate circuit will be St George on July 30 closely followed by the annual Talwood Race Day. Both will be excellent Country Raceday's.
