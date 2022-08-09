On August 12, 1972 after a CWA meeting at Yagaburne, some like-minded parents got together to form a group to advance the cause of equal education opportunities for isolated children.
This was the beginning of the Kindon Branch of the Isolated Children's Parents Association (ICPA).
Through lobbying state and federal governments, the ICPA strives to address the issues faced by parents of isolated children.
In honour of Cathy McClymont - who was secretary of the inaugural Kindon ICPA committee and a driving force within the branch for 11 years - the Kindon Branch has set up a bursary of $500 to help an aspiring rural student with their study.
The first presentation of the bursary will be on August 20 at the branch's quiz night and 50-year celebration dinner.
Cathy's family continue to be involved with the ICPA.
In 2022 the branch is aiming to get their membership to 50 families for their 50 years.
At the moment they are sitting on 49.
To celebrate turning 50 they are holding a quiz night and dinner on August 20 at Andrew and Lisa Waugh's home "Bollaranga".
There will be dinner and drinks and plenty of prizes.
The "Bollaranga Cup" yabbie races will be run (providing it is not too cold to find the racers) and there will be an auction as well.
Quizmaster Daryl Martin is guaranteed to provide plenty of entertainment.
For more info about ICPA and the Kindon branch visit the Isolated Children's Parents Association website.
