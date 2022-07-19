Goondiwindi Argus
Boars' early blitz gets them over the line against Cowboys

IJ
By Ian Jones
July 19 2022 - 7:00pm
Brilliant Boars handle the pressure after Warwick's comeback.

In an important match, the Goondiwindi Boars had to fight off a fast-finishing Warwick Cowboys to grab the two premiership points at Goondiwindi on Sunday.

