In an important match, the Goondiwindi Boars had to fight off a fast-finishing Warwick Cowboys to grab the two premiership points at Goondiwindi on Sunday.
The Boars set up their 38-26 win by scoring the first 20 points of the match in just 19 minutes. Player of the match Brandon McGrady scored in the first set of six with Trae Bennetto stretching the lead three minutes later, then Geoffrey Prince and Malcom McGrady in the 15th and 19th minutes respectively.
Warwick's reacted well as they crawled back to a 16-20 half time score. Jake Speed scored Warwick's best try when a Mick Bloomfield high ball from the 40m line hit Goondiwindi's crossbar. The ball bounced back into Cowboy Brock Patti's hands for Speed to link up and score an opportunist's four pointer.
The second half was a tussle with both sides stepping up. Brandon McGrady scored in the 5th minute of the second half. He was tremendous in both defence and attack and his try went a long way to swaying the momentum the Boars' way.His centre partner Malcom McGrady scored a similar try 11 minutes later to stretch the lead to 28-16.
But Warwick wasn't finsihed. They had a final crack when Tyrelle Ross scored out wide and Co-Captain Mick Bloomfield slotted the important sideline conversion to get the Cowboys within striking distance 22-28.
However Warwick squandered late opportunities while the Boars' David McGrady finished a clever try when he teamed up with Travis Waddell after Waddell kicked from dummy half right on Warwick's goal line in a set move. McGrady waltzed through to ground the ball. (34-22).
Then the try of the match, enter Goondiwindi fullback Chris Woodbridge. He was the general play kicker all day. In the 73rd minute, he was set to attempt a 40/20 but the Cowboys' defence was too good. Instead, he stepped the approaching defence. Kicked a 20m grubber. Woodbridge followed his kick. The ball bounced into his hands. He had three or four staggered Cowboy defenders who were set just for plays like this. Woodbridge just used his lightning speed and swerved passed them all to score an amazing four pointer to make the final score 38-22.
